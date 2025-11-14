Bulgaria Names Rumen Spetsov as Special Manager to Secure Lukoil Operations Ahead of US Sanctions

The Bulgarian government has put forward Rumen Spetsov as the special sales representative for Lukoil Neftochim. Economy and Industry Minister Petar Dilov announced the nomination following an extraordinary Security Council meeting convened by the Council of Ministers to discuss the appointment.

According to Dilov, Spetsov fulfills all legal requirements for the position. “I am confident that this candidate will ensure effective and lawful control over the operator of critical infrastructure,” he stated. Dilov emphasized Spetsov’s experience as director of the National Revenue Agency, highlighting his professionalism, political neutrality, and managerial expertise, which he has demonstrated under multiple governments. Dilov also noted Spetsov’s impartiality toward both domestic and international participants in the oil and petroleum sector.

Justice Minister Georgi Georgiev added that the nomination is expected to be officially registered in the commercial register soon. He underscored that daily coordination with relevant partners is ongoing, reflecting the intensive nature of the situation. Georgiev also warned of a new risk: payments from several Bulgarian banks could be suspended within the week, requiring swift government action.

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov stressed that the refinery is a critical infrastructure asset, and the objective is to ensure uninterrupted operations after November 21. The nomination process follows recent amendments to the Law on Administrative Regulation of Economic Activities Related to Oil and Oil Products, which were published in the State Gazette. Despite a veto by President Rumen Radev on provisions relating to the appointment of a special trade representative, MPs overturned it with 128 votes in favor and 59 against.

GERB leader Boyko Borissov confirmed that Spetsov has sufficient experience and is not affiliated with Delyan Peevski of the DPS-New Beginning party. The government’s approach mirrors models applied internationally, including Germany, with the aim of securing both operational continuity and the trust of international partners. The Justice Minister reiterated the plan to enter Spetsov into the Commercial Register by Monday at the latest.

This nomination is part of Bulgaria’s response to upcoming U.S. sanctions on Lukoil, scheduled to take effect on November 21, and represents a coordinated effort to maintain control over a key national energy asset while safeguarding financial and operational stability.