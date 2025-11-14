Price Balance Maintained in Bulgaria’s Small Consumer Basket Ahead of Winter

Society | November 14, 2025, Friday // 16:00
Bulgaria: Price Balance Maintained in Bulgaria’s Small Consumer Basket Ahead of Winter

According to the latest monitoring by the Confederation of Independent Trade Unions in Bulgaria (CITUB), the prices of goods in the small consumer basket have shown minimal change over the past month. Tracking 20 food items and one non-food product, CITUB noted that the overall difference between September and October stood at just 0.1%.

Some seasonal vegetables, such as cucumbers and tomatoes, saw a price rise of approximately 3%, a trend that is expected to persist in the coming months. Pork prices also experienced a notable increase. Conversely, the cost of apples and lemons fell, helping offset the vegetable price hikes.

Despite the overall stability, regional disparities remain significant. Plamen Dimitrov, president of the Confederation of Bulgarian Trade Unions, highlighted that in areas like Vidin, where one retail chain controls nearly 90% of the market, competition is limited and prices are often higher, particularly in poorer regions. Unexplained anomalies were also observed, such as the high price of white beans in Smolyan, despite the area being known for its production of Smolyan beans. Regional differences for items such as flour, potatoes, and other staples can vary by as much as 19% up or down.

Violeta Ivanova, deputy director of the Institute for Social and Trade Union Research, told NOVA NEWS that while some products are increasing in price and others decreasing, this has maintained an overall balance in the small consumer basket. She noted that chilled chicken has recorded the highest price rise, up 6.6% per kilogram.

Ivanova also pointed out that smaller retail outlets tend to have lower prices than larger chains, citing a 2.40 leva (1.20 euros) difference in cheese, for example. Overall, price increases in large stores are proceeding at a slower rate than in smaller shops.

Looking ahead, experts anticipate a seasonal rise in prices during winter, driven by higher vegetable costs, though citrus fruit prices are expected to fall, providing some relief for consumers.

CITUB, prices, Bulgaria

