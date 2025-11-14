Bulgarian Bagpipes Poised for UNESCO Recognition

Bulgaria’s nomination of “Bagpipes and bagpipe playing in Bulgaria - transmission of knowledge and skills” has cleared a key stage toward inclusion on UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. The UNESCO Evaluation Committee has given a positive assessment, confirming that the element meets all criteria and recommending its inscription. The final decision will be made by the Intergovernmental Committee during its session in New Delhi, India, from 8 to 13 December 2025.

The bagpipe is one of Bulgaria’s most widely played and cherished traditional instruments. It features prominently in folklore rituals, including weddings, fire-making ceremonies, and other festive events. Musicians use it to accompany horo dances, serve as background music at meals, perform solo pieces, or play in ensembles. Mastery of the instrument requires years of dedication, and playing the bagpipe is considered both a mark of personal skill and a reflection of social prestige.

Traditionally, bagpipe skills have been transmitted through family and local community networks, relying on observation, listening, and practice. Today, this cultural continuity is maintained in specialized programs at community centers, music schools, and universities. Crafting bagpipes, now recognized as a distinct artisanal practice, demands ongoing expertise, with knowledge passed down across generations.

The nomination, submitted by Bulgaria’s Ministry of Culture in 2024, was prepared by a team of experts including Assoc. Prof. Dr. Angel Yankov, Tanya Mareva, and Assoc. Prof. Dr. Natalia Rashkova, with support from the Regional History Museum in Smolyan. The successful preparation of the dossier involved the participation of over 120 bagpipe players and ensembles nationwide, along with the backing of municipalities, community centers, and educational institutions where bagpipe training is offered.

UNESCO’s evaluation praised Bulgaria for recognizing the vital contributions of bagpipe players and artisans in developing the nomination file. If confirmed by the Intergovernmental Committee, Bulgaria’s bagpipe tradition will gain international recognition, highlighting its cultural significance and ensuring the preservation of both musical and craft skills for future generations.