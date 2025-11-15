Bulgarian Students to Experience EU Institutions in Brussels Through Youth Academy

Bulgaria: Bulgarian Students to Experience EU Institutions in Brussels Through Youth Academy @integral.bg

In April 2026, Bulgarian high school students will have the opportunity to spend a week in Brussels as part of the From Idea to Law - Youth Academy program. Running from April 5 to 12, the initiative is designed for students aged 15 to 18 with a B2 level of English, who are interested in European politics, international relations, and the legislative process of the European Union.

The program offers a mix of educational, cultural, and hands-on experiences, allowing students to explore how the EU’s main institutions function while engaging directly with real political processes. Participants will visit the European Parliament, the European Commission, and the Council of the EU, taking part in simulations of legislative negotiations and interinstitutional discussions, known as “trilogues.”

Up to fifteen students will be divided into teams of three, with each team assigned to one of the three EU institutions. In these roles, students will handle real public issues - ranging from climate policy and digital rights to social inclusion and educational innovation - developing proposals, drafting amendments, negotiating compromises, and defending their positions in a simulated legislative setting.

The academy begins with foundational training on the European legislative process. Students will analyze their chosen issues, formulate proposals as Commission representatives, and then assume roles as Members of the European Parliament and Council delegates to negotiate and amend initiatives. The middle of the program focuses on trilogues, during which students learn to balance differing priorities, identify technical versus strategic points, and reach consensus among the three institutional teams.

The final day features a simulated plenary session, including an official vote, a press conference, and the public presentation of each team’s results. Students will also practice media roles, reporting on proceedings and preparing coverage materials. Certificates and individual feedback from instructors will be awarded at the end of the academy.

An important component of the program includes expert sessions with individuals actively involved in EU policymaking. Guests may include current and former parliamentary assistants, advisors to the Council of the EU, European Commission staff, journalists, and representatives from non-governmental organizations.

Beyond the educational simulations, students will also explore Brussels’ cultural and historical landmarks. Visits will include the Parlamentarium, the European Parliament’s interactive visitor center, and the House of European History, which chronicles the continent’s integration over the decades. Afternoons will be devoted to discovering the city’s highlights, including the Grand Place, Saint-Gilles district, and the modern EU institutional quarter, blending formal learning with cultural immersion.

