Investigation Exposes Bulgarian Role in Massive Russian Money-Laundering Operation

Crime | November 15, 2025, Saturday // 10:43
Bulgaria: Investigation Exposes Bulgarian Role in Massive Russian Money-Laundering Operation

Bulgarian brokerage firms have been implicated in an international investigation into a Russian money-laundering scheme. According to Intelligence Online, as reported by BGNES, two Bulgarian intermediaries were involved in moving tens of millions of dollars through a web of shell companies.

The transactions, which also passed through Poland, have been stopped, and one of the Bulgarian firms has already faced fines from local regulators. Intelligence Online notes that the probe into the movement of funds through the Bulgarian financial system is widening across multiple countries.

Further reporting by Forensic News and Hetq indicates that the scheme is extensive, involving dozens of interconnected fictitious companies, through which at least USD 20 billion was allegedly siphoned from Russia.

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: money-laundering, Bulgarian, Russian

Related Articles:

Bulgarian Students to Experience EU Institutions in Brussels Through Youth Academy

In April 2026, Bulgarian high school students will have the opportunity to spend a week in Brussels as part of the From Idea to Law - Youth Academy program

Society » Education | November 15, 2025, Saturday // 11:16

Kyiv Hit by One of Its Heaviest Strikes in Months as Russian Missiles and Drones Pound Residential Districts

Several districts across Kyiv suffered extensive damage after a large overnight Russian attack between 13 and 14 November, which involved waves of missiles and drones

World » Ukraine | November 14, 2025, Friday // 09:34

Russian Opposition Criticizes EU Multi-Entry Visa Ban as Counterproductive

Russian opposition figures have voiced strong criticism of the European Union’s recent decision to ban multi-entry visas for Russian citizens traveling to the Schengen area

World » Russia | November 13, 2025, Thursday // 14:08

Bulgarian Racer Nikola Tsolov Set for Early Formula 2 Debut in Qatar and Abu Dhabi

Bulgarian racing talent Nikola Tsolov is set to make his Formula 2 debut ahead of schedule this month.

Sports | November 12, 2025, Wednesday // 16:00

Ukraine Withdraws from Five Settlements in Zaporizhzhia Amid Intensified Russian Assaults

Ukrainian forces have withdrawn from positions near five settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, according to Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesperson for Ukraine's Southern Defense Forces

World » Ukraine | November 11, 2025, Tuesday // 17:32

Russian Ambassador Warns of Economic and Political Risks in Bulgaria Over Lukoil and Euro Transition

Moscow’s ambassador to Bulgaria, Eleonora Mitrofanova, described the Bulgarian authorities’ recent actions regarding Lukoil’s assets in the country as hasty and legally questionable

Politics | November 11, 2025, Tuesday // 13:41
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Crime

Sofia Police Warn: Drugs Hidden in Candy-Like Bags Targeting Children

The Sofia Directorate of Internal Affairs has reported a new and particularly dangerous method of drug distribution aimed at children

Crime | November 13, 2025, Thursday // 17:18

Bulgarian Prosecutors: North Macedonian Doctor Intentionally Ran Over Dog Maya, Freed on 2,500 Euros Bail

The Sofia District Prosecutor’s Office has concluded that the dog named Maya, who was run over in Sofia’s Razsadnika neighborhood

Crime | November 13, 2025, Thursday // 16:11

North Macedonian Doctor Who Ran Over Stray Dog Maya Leaves Bulgaria Amid Investigation

The doctor involved in the fatal incident with the stray dog Maya has left Bulgaria

Crime | November 12, 2025, Wednesday // 16:10

Hospital Suspends North Macedonian Doctor Involved in Dog Runover Case in Sofia

The Military Medical Academy (VMA) in Sofia has suspended North Macedonian citizen Dr. Nenad Tsonevski, who was involved in the case of a dog being run over in the capital’s Rassadnika district

Crime | November 12, 2025, Wednesday // 10:11

North Macedonian Doctor Sparks Outrage in Bulgaria after Running Over Beloved Stray Dog Maya (GRAPHIC VIDEO)

The North Macedonian doctor from Sofia’s Military Medical Academy who ran over the stray dog Maya in the capital’s "Razsadnika" district has left the apartment he was renting

Crime | November 11, 2025, Tuesday // 09:24

Two Police Officers Acquitted in Case of Frenchman’s Death on Sofia Ring Road

The Sofia City Court has acquitted the two police officers accused of escorting Dimitar Lyubenov on the night of the fatal crash on Sofia’s Ring Road

Crime | November 10, 2025, Monday // 18:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria