Investigation Exposes Bulgarian Role in Massive Russian Money-Laundering Operation

Bulgarian Students to Experience EU Institutions in Brussels Through Youth Academy
In April 2026, Bulgarian high school students will have the opportunity to spend a week in Brussels as part of the From Idea to Law - Youth Academy program
Bulgarian brokerage firms have been implicated in an international investigation into a Russian money-laundering scheme. According to Intelligence Online, as reported by BGNES, two Bulgarian intermediaries were involved in moving tens of millions of dollars through a web of shell companies.
The transactions, which also passed through Poland, have been stopped, and one of the Bulgarian firms has already faced fines from local regulators. Intelligence Online notes that the probe into the movement of funds through the Bulgarian financial system is widening across multiple countries.
Further reporting by Forensic News and Hetq indicates that the scheme is extensive, involving dozens of interconnected fictitious companies, through which at least USD 20 billion was allegedly siphoned from Russia.
The Sofia Directorate of Internal Affairs has reported a new and particularly dangerous method of drug distribution aimed at children
The Sofia District Prosecutor’s Office has concluded that the dog named Maya, who was run over in Sofia’s Razsadnika neighborhood
The doctor involved in the fatal incident with the stray dog Maya has left Bulgaria
The Military Medical Academy (VMA) in Sofia has suspended North Macedonian citizen Dr. Nenad Tsonevski, who was involved in the case of a dog being run over in the capital’s Rassadnika district
The North Macedonian doctor from Sofia’s Military Medical Academy who ran over the stray dog Maya in the capital’s "Razsadnika" district has left the apartment he was renting
The Sofia City Court has acquitted the two police officers accused of escorting Dimitar Lyubenov on the night of the fatal crash on Sofia’s Ring Road
Bulgaria's Strategic Role in the EU's Drone Wall Defense Initiative
When Politics Means Violence