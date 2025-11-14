Bulgaria Faces No Water Crisis, Deputy PM Confirms

Deputy Prime Minister Atanas Zafirov stated on Friday during parliamentary Question Time that Bulgaria is not facing a water crisis at present. Zafirov, who also leads the National Water Board, noted that while around 30,000 people and two towns still lack access to drinking water, the number of those affected has fallen almost fourfold under the Board’s current mandate. He attributed this improvement to multiple factors, including climate conditions.

Zafirov highlighted the Danube River as a key potential source for both drinking water and irrigation. In response to a question from independent MP Vanya Vasileva regarding the government’s plans for utilizing Danube water for irrigation, he confirmed that Bulgaria has an established programme and strategic framework for managing its water resources.

The Deputy Prime Minister also addressed the continuation of municipal investment projects, noting that a total budget of up to EUR 920 million is planned for 2026. He dismissed claims of funding suspensions as politically motivated, explaining that company payments have not been stopped. Some delays have occurred, but advances will be issued to compensate for the postponed payments.