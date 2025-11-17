Bulgaria Sets Defence Budget at 2.7 Billion Euros for 2026

Politics » DEFENSE | November 14, 2025, Friday // 14:24
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Sets Defence Budget at 2.7 Billion Euros for 2026 @Ministry of Defense

Bulgaria’s Ministry of Defence is set to receive a budget of EUR 2.708 billion for 2026, Defence Minister Atanas Zapryanov announced during a session of the Parliamentary Defence Committee on Friday. The draft state budget for 2026 will go before MPs for a first reading.

The planned defence allocation represents 2.25% of Bulgaria’s gross domestic product (GDP), the Minister added.

Within the draft legislation, the core defence budget is set at EUR 2.657 billion, with an additional EUR 51 million earmarked specifically for the country’s higher military education institutions. Personnel costs are projected at EUR 1.434 billion, while capital expenditures are expected to reach EUR 946 million.

Defense » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: budget, Bulgaria, defense

Related Articles:

BNB Announces 2026 Coin Program Highlighting Bulgarian Culture and History

The Bulgarian National Bank plans to release a 2-euro commemorative coin titled “Bulgarian Alphabet” in the second half of 2026, highlighting one of the nation’s most significant cultural and spiritual symbols

Business » Finance | November 17, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Bulgaria Rises to Fifth Place in CEE for Number of Large Companies

Bulgaria has advanced to fifth place in Central and Eastern Europe in terms of the number of large companies

Business | November 17, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Bulgarians Give High Marks to Telecom Services, Citing Coverage, Speed, and Reliability

A recent nationwide survey conducted by the TREND agency on behalf of the Technology Industry Alliance shows that Bulgarians hold a very positive view of the telecommunications sector in the country

Society | November 17, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Euro Adoption in Bulgaria: Key Payment Changes and Consumer Advice for the Start of 2026

Starting January 1, 2026, consumers in Bulgaria will need to pay extra attention to receipts, as the total amount will now be listed first in euros

Society | November 16, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

British Tourism in Bulgaria Expected to Stay Strong in 2026

Bulgarian tour operators are cautiously optimistic about the outlook for British tourists visiting the country in 2026, following Bulgaria’s presence at one of the largest tourism trade fairs in London

Business » Tourism | November 16, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

US Grants Crucial Waiver Allowing Lukoil Operations in Bulgaria

The United States has granted Bulgaria a significant exemption from its sanctions on Lukoil

Business » Energy | November 15, 2025, Saturday // 09:45
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Defense

Bulgaria Sets 2028 Target for F-16 Readiness as MiG-29 Fleet Remains Essential

Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov told the parliamentary defense committee that Bulgaria expects the F-16 Block 70 fighters to become fully operational in 2028

Politics » Defense | November 14, 2025, Friday // 16:05

Bulgaria Launches Sea Trials for First Modular Patrol Vessel of the Navy

Sea trials have begun for Bulgaria’s first multipurpose modular patrol vessel for the Navy, marking another step in the modernization of the country’s maritime defense capabilities

Politics » Defense | November 12, 2025, Wednesday // 11:06

At Sofia Forum, Experts and NATO Agree: Europe’s Peace Depends on Aid to Ukraine amid Persistent Russian Danger

Support for Ukraine must remain unwavering, participants in the “Defence and Democracy Dialogue: Fortifying Freedom” conference in Sofia emphasized

Politics » Defense | November 11, 2025, Tuesday // 18:00

Bulgaria Allocates Over 58 Million Euros to Keep MiG-29 and Su-25 Jets Operational in 2026

Bulgaria has allocated over 114 million leva (58 million euros) for the continued operation of its MiG-29 and Su-25 fighter aircraft in 2026

Politics » Defense | November 11, 2025, Tuesday // 16:38

Bulgaria Retires the Makarov Pistol as Army Adopts Springfield Echelon 4.5

The Bulgarian army has begun the process of retiring the long-serving Soviet Makarov pistol, which has been in service since 1951

Politics » Defense | November 8, 2025, Saturday // 13:45

Rheinmetall CEO: Securing NATO’s Eastern Flank Key as Bulgaria Hosts New Defense Plants

Armin Papperger, CEO of the German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall, stressed the critical importance of securing NATO’s eastern flank

Politics » Defense | November 7, 2025, Friday // 17:01
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria