Bulgaria Sets Defence Budget at 2.7 Billion Euros for 2026

Bulgaria’s Ministry of Defence is set to receive a budget of EUR 2.708 billion for 2026, Defence Minister Atanas Zapryanov announced during a session of the Parliamentary Defence Committee on Friday. The draft state budget for 2026 will go before MPs for a first reading.

The planned defence allocation represents 2.25% of Bulgaria’s gross domestic product (GDP), the Minister added.

Within the draft legislation, the core defence budget is set at EUR 2.657 billion, with an additional EUR 51 million earmarked specifically for the country’s higher military education institutions. Personnel costs are projected at EUR 1.434 billion, while capital expenditures are expected to reach EUR 946 million.