No Fuel Crisis Expected in Bulgaria, Deputy PM Confirms

Deputy Prime Minister Tomislav Donchev assured on Thursday that Bulgaria will not face a fuel crisis, stressing that the government is doing everything in its power to prevent one. His remarks came during a parliamentary session, where he responded to a question from opposition party "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) MP Bogdan Bogdanov.

Donchev emphasized that the government is on high alert regarding the country’s fuel supply and that the effectiveness of its plans, particularly concerning Lukoil, will be judged by the results of their implementation. “Sometimes it’s better not to say hop before you jump,” he said, highlighting the importance of careful execution over premature declarations.

He added that the recent steps taken, including the appointment of a special manager at Lukoil and the law published in the State Gazette, aim to stabilize the situation. “I am confident that once the plan is fully implemented, it will be clear that it was the right approach,” Donchev concluded from the parliamentary rostrum.