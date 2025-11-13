Mulled Wine, Music, and Holiday Spirit: German Christmas Market Opens Today in Sofia

The traditional German Christmas Market in Sofia opens its doors today at 6 p.m., welcoming visitors to the City Garden in Alexander Battenberg Square. Now in its 15th edition, the market promises a festive atmosphere filled with classic German treats, aromatic mulled wine, and performances by young musicians and theater groups.

First introduced in Sofia in 2011, the German Christmas Market was designed to bring an authentic German-style celebration of Christmas to Bulgaria. This year, the organizers have also arranged special workshops for young artists, which will be offered free of charge exclusively on the opening day.

The market will run until December 24, providing locals and tourists with a mix of culinary delights, handicrafts, and family-friendly entertainment. It is part of a broader festive season in Sofia, which includes the Sofia Christmas Fest in front of the National Palace of Culture from November 21 to December 28, and the Mish Mash Fest Christmas Edition, returning to the Largo from December 1 to December 14.

Visitors to the German Christmas Market can enjoy a wide array of traditional foods and beverages, shop for crafts, and participate in activities tailored for children, making it a highlight of Sofia’s holiday celebrations.