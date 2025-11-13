Mulled Wine, Music, and Holiday Spirit: German Christmas Market Opens Today in Sofia

Society » CULTURE | November 14, 2025, Friday // 13:00
Bulgaria: Mulled Wine, Music, and Holiday Spirit: German Christmas Market Opens Today in Sofia Photo: Stella Ivanova

The traditional German Christmas Market in Sofia opens its doors today at 6 p.m., welcoming visitors to the City Garden in Alexander Battenberg Square. Now in its 15th edition, the market promises a festive atmosphere filled with classic German treats, aromatic mulled wine, and performances by young musicians and theater groups.

First introduced in Sofia in 2011, the German Christmas Market was designed to bring an authentic German-style celebration of Christmas to Bulgaria. This year, the organizers have also arranged special workshops for young artists, which will be offered free of charge exclusively on the opening day.

The market will run until December 24, providing locals and tourists with a mix of culinary delights, handicrafts, and family-friendly entertainment. It is part of a broader festive season in Sofia, which includes the Sofia Christmas Fest in front of the National Palace of Culture from November 21 to December 28, and the Mish Mash Fest Christmas Edition, returning to the Largo from December 1 to December 14.

Visitors to the German Christmas Market can enjoy a wide array of traditional foods and beverages, shop for crafts, and participate in activities tailored for children, making it a highlight of Sofia’s holiday celebrations.

Culture » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Christmas, German, market, sofia

Related Articles:

Sofia Doubles Parking Fees and Expands Zones Starting January 2026

Starting January 5, 2026, Sofia will see significant changes to its paid parking system, with prices doubling, working hours extended, and the coverage of paid zones expanded

Society | November 13, 2025, Thursday // 17:28

Sofia Police Warn: Drugs Hidden in Candy-Like Bags Targeting Children

The Sofia Directorate of Internal Affairs has reported a new and particularly dangerous method of drug distribution aimed at children

Crime | November 13, 2025, Thursday // 17:18

New Low-Emission Zones in Sofia Limit Older Vehicles from December to February

From December 1, 2025, Sofia will implement a low-emission zone, restricting vehicles from the I and II ecological groups within the “Small Ring” area

Society » Environment | November 13, 2025, Thursday // 12:00

Less Than 1%: Electric Vehicle Drivers in Sofia Reject Claims They Burden Parking

The Sofia Municipality is preparing amendments to the city’s parking ordinance that will increase parking fees and alter the existing regulations for various driver categories

Society | November 13, 2025, Thursday // 08:16

Hospital Suspends North Macedonian Doctor Involved in Dog Runover Case in Sofia

The Military Medical Academy (VMA) in Sofia has suspended North Macedonian citizen Dr. Nenad Tsonevski, who was involved in the case of a dog being run over in the capital’s Rassadnika district

Crime | November 12, 2025, Wednesday // 10:11

Bulgaria and Lebanon to Launch Regular Sofia-Beirut Flights

Bulgaria and Lebanon have agreed to establish a regular air route connecting Sofia and Beirut

Business » Tourism | November 11, 2025, Tuesday // 13:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Culture

Bulgarian Bagpipes Poised for UNESCO Recognition

Bulgaria’s nomination of “Bagpipes and bagpipe playing in Bulgaria - transmission of knowledge and skills” has cleared a key stage toward inclusion on UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanit

Society » Culture | November 14, 2025, Friday // 15:11

Bulgaria Honors Saint Mina, Protector of Families, Travelers, and the Lost

Today, the Bulgarian Orthodox Church honors the memory of Saint Great Martyr Mina (Saint Menas), one of the most revered saints in the Christian calendar

Society » Culture | November 11, 2025, Tuesday // 10:00

Bulgaria Marks 36 Years Since the Start of Its Democratic Transition

It has been 36 years since Bulgaria began its transition from a one-party communist system to a democratic state with a market economy

Society » Culture | November 10, 2025, Monday // 12:04

Plovdiv Jazz Fest Returns with Grammy Winners and International Stars

The eleventh edition of Plovdiv Jazz Fest is set to take place from November 7 to 9, 2025

Society » Culture | November 3, 2025, Monday // 13:00

Bulgaria Celebrates National Awakeners’ Day

On 1 November, Bulgaria honours the legacy of its educators, writers and national revivalists - those who awakened a sense of Bulgarian identity in troubled times

Society » Culture | November 1, 2025, Saturday // 08:55

Halloween: From Celtic Rituals to Modern Celebration in Bulgaria

On the night of October 31, streets around the world glow with carved pumpkins, costumed figures, and the echoes of ancient tales about spirits and the afterlife

Society » Culture | October 31, 2025, Friday // 09:03
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria