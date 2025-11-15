Uzbek Workers Flock to Bulgaria, But Many Leave Early Due to False Salary Promises
Illegal recruitment practices in Uzbekistan are sending workers to Bulgaria under the promise of salaries reaching 5,000 leva (€2,560), but the reality often fails to meet expectations, prompting many to leave early and leaving Bulgarian employers facing staffing gaps. Officials, business representatives, and employer organisations convened in Ruse on Wednesday to discuss strategies to prevent such mismatches and strengthen economic and trade relations between the two nations, according to BNT.
Data from the forum showed that Uzbek citizens account for one in five of all work permits issued to foreign employees in Bulgaria. Since January, 62 Uzbeks have been legally employed in Ruse alone. Despite this, a significant number of workers view employment in Bulgaria primarily as a stepping stone to access the Schengen area and eventually move to a third country.
The discussion also highlighted ongoing challenges in the visa process, with persistent delays affecting Asian workers seeking legal employment in Bulgaria, underscoring the need for smoother administrative procedures to support both employers and foreign employees.
