Venezuela on Edge as US Deploys Aircraft Carrier in Anti-Drug Offensive

World | November 14, 2025, Friday // 12:06
Bulgaria: Venezuela on Edge as US Deploys Aircraft Carrier in Anti-Drug Offensive

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has announced a new American military initiative targeting what Washington describes as “narco-terrorist” groups operating throughout the Western Hemisphere. In a statement published on X, Hegseth said the mission, named Operation Southern Spear, will be led by Joint Task Force Southern Spear in coordination with US Southern Command. According to him, the operation is designed to protect the United States, dismantle criminal networks linked to the drug trade, and stop the flow of narcotics that Washington says is fueling a domestic crisis.

Southern Command oversees US military activities across 31 countries in Central and South America and the Caribbean. The announcement comes amid a significant expansion of the US naval presence in the region. The arrival of the USS Gerald R. Ford, the world’s largest aircraft carrier, has further reinforced forces already deployed as part of an ongoing campaign against drug trafficking networks. US officials argue that the buildup is necessary to disrupt transnational groups and protect the country from illicit drugs. Over recent months, American forces have carried out strikes on vessels in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific that they claim were transporting narcotics. US data indicates that at least 20 vessels have been targeted since early September, resulting in more than 70 deaths.

The growing US military activity has heightened tensions, especially with Venezuela. Washington has accused President Nicolas Maduro’s government of having links to drug-smuggling groups, which Caracas firmly denies. Maduro has responded by alleging that the United States is manufacturing a pretext for conflict and attempting to undermine his administration. He described the American naval expansion as the most serious regional threat in a century and warned Venezuelans of possible destabilizing actions.

Concerns deepened after US media reported that senior military officials had presented President Donald Trump with updated options for possible operations inside Venezuela, including strikes on land targets. In response, Caracas announced a nationwide military deployment aimed at countering what it sees as a potential threat from the US. Venezuelan officials say the presence of an aircraft carrier group, F-35 fighter jets stationed in Puerto Rico, and several US Navy ships in the Caribbean raises fears of a covert attempt to force political change.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Hegseth, US, Venezuela

Related Articles:

U.S. Government Reopens After Longest Shutdown in History

US President Donald Trump has signed a bill to reopen the federal government, officially ending the longest shutdown in American history, which stretched over 43 days

World | November 13, 2025, Thursday // 09:25

Senate Reaches Tentative Deal to End Longest US Government Shutdown

On the 40th day of the longest government shutdown in US history, senators returned to Washington on Sunday for a rare weekend session to vote on advancing a House-approved spending bill

World | November 10, 2025, Monday // 09:02

Bucharest Warns U.S. Troop Pullout Could Undermine NATO’s Eastern Flank

Romania has urged the United States to reconsider its plan to withdraw hundreds of troops stationed in the country, warning that such a move could undermine NATO’s unity and play into Russia’s hands

World » Southeast Europe | November 7, 2025, Friday // 14:18

Gunvor Abandons Lukoil Deal After US Labels It a ‘Kremlin Puppet’

Swiss commodities trader Gunvor has withdrawn its offer to acquire the foreign assets of Russian energy company Lukoil after the U.S. Treasury Department labeled it a “Kremlin puppet” and made clear that Washington opposed the deal

World » Russia | November 7, 2025, Friday // 09:48

US Shutdown Forces 10% Reduction in Flights, Affecting Thousands Across Major Airports

The United States government announced a 10 percent reduction in air traffic across 40 of the country’s busiest airports, a move prompted by increasing strain on air traffic controllers amid the ongoing federal shutdown

World | November 6, 2025, Thursday // 14:01

Longest Shutdown in U.S. History: Political Deadlock Over Healthcare Paralyzes Government

The United States government entered its 36th day of shutdown on Wednesday, setting a new record for the longest federal closure in the country’s history

World | November 5, 2025, Wednesday // 12:26
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

EU Halts Assessment of Bulgaria’s Next Recovery Tranche amid Unresolved Issues

The European Commission has temporarily halted the preliminary assessment of Bulgaria’s request for the third payment under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan

World » EU | November 14, 2025, Friday // 11:02

G7 Foreign Ministers Raise Concerns Over China, Pledge Support to Ukraine

The Foreign Ministers of the Group of Seven (G7) democracies voiced concern over China’s expanding military capabilities and underscored their determination to create alternatives to Beijing’s dominance

World | November 14, 2025, Friday // 10:24

Romania Faces Soaring Inflation as Families Struggle with Rising Living Costs

Romania continues to grapple with sharply rising prices, with inflation reaching 9.8 percent in October

World » Southeast Europe | November 14, 2025, Friday // 09:45

Kyiv Hit by One of Its Heaviest Strikes in Months as Russian Missiles and Drones Pound Residential Districts

Several districts across Kyiv suffered extensive damage after a large overnight Russian attack between 13 and 14 November, which involved waves of missiles and drones

World » Ukraine | November 14, 2025, Friday // 09:34

Zelensky Warns Russia Could Launch Major European War by 2029-2030

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has warned that Russia is not only continuing its war against Ukraine but may also be preparing for a major military offensive in Europe between 2029 and 2030

World » Ukraine | November 13, 2025, Thursday // 17:12

Von der Leyen Pushes Belgium to Approve Plan to Use Frozen Russian Assets for Ukraine

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has reaffirmed that the most efficient way to fund Ukraine is by using the profits from frozen Russian assets to back a new loan

World » EU | November 13, 2025, Thursday // 15:34
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria