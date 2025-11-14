Venezuela on Edge as US Deploys Aircraft Carrier in Anti-Drug Offensive

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has announced a new American military initiative targeting what Washington describes as “narco-terrorist” groups operating throughout the Western Hemisphere. In a statement published on X, Hegseth said the mission, named Operation Southern Spear, will be led by Joint Task Force Southern Spear in coordination with US Southern Command. According to him, the operation is designed to protect the United States, dismantle criminal networks linked to the drug trade, and stop the flow of narcotics that Washington says is fueling a domestic crisis.

Southern Command oversees US military activities across 31 countries in Central and South America and the Caribbean. The announcement comes amid a significant expansion of the US naval presence in the region. The arrival of the USS Gerald R. Ford, the world’s largest aircraft carrier, has further reinforced forces already deployed as part of an ongoing campaign against drug trafficking networks. US officials argue that the buildup is necessary to disrupt transnational groups and protect the country from illicit drugs. Over recent months, American forces have carried out strikes on vessels in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific that they claim were transporting narcotics. US data indicates that at least 20 vessels have been targeted since early September, resulting in more than 70 deaths.

The growing US military activity has heightened tensions, especially with Venezuela. Washington has accused President Nicolas Maduro’s government of having links to drug-smuggling groups, which Caracas firmly denies. Maduro has responded by alleging that the United States is manufacturing a pretext for conflict and attempting to undermine his administration. He described the American naval expansion as the most serious regional threat in a century and warned Venezuelans of possible destabilizing actions.

Concerns deepened after US media reported that senior military officials had presented President Donald Trump with updated options for possible operations inside Venezuela, including strikes on land targets. In response, Caracas announced a nationwide military deployment aimed at countering what it sees as a potential threat from the US. Venezuelan officials say the presence of an aircraft carrier group, F-35 fighter jets stationed in Puerto Rico, and several US Navy ships in the Caribbean raises fears of a covert attempt to force political change.