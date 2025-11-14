G7 Foreign Ministers Raise Concerns Over China, Pledge Support to Ukraine

The Foreign Ministers of the Group of Seven (G7) democracies voiced concern over China’s expanding military capabilities and underscored their determination to create alternatives to Beijing’s dominance in critical mineral supplies during the recent G7 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Canada, Kyodo News reported.

According to the agency, the joint statement released after the two-day gathering in southern Ontario reaffirmed the ministers’ “unwavering support” for Ukraine as it continues to defend its sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity in the face of Russian aggression.

The G7 called for an immediate ceasefire in the Russia-Ukraine war and noted that additional measures are being considered against entities that provide financial support to Moscow.

China featured prominently in the discussions on Asia. The group – which includes Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United States, and the European Union – expressed concern over China’s rapid military buildup, including advances in its nuclear arsenal.

The ministers urged Beijing to increase transparency and demonstrate its commitment to stability in the region. They also opposed any unilateral attempts by China to change the status quo through force or coercion in the South China Sea, the East China Sea, or across the Taiwan Strait.

Japan’s Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi highlighted the need to uphold a “free and open Indo-Pacific based on the rule of law.”

Economic security, maritime and energy security, and efforts to build resilient supply chains not dependent on a single country were also key topics during the meeting.

At a working dinner, the ministers condemned North Korea’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs, pointing out that part of Pyongyang’s funding is linked to cryptocurrency-related criminal activities, according to Japan’s Foreign Ministry.

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha took part in a dedicated session, briefing the G7 on the situation amid Russia’s intensified strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand reiterated the bloc’s solidarity, stating, “Ukraine’s fight is our fight as well,” while Sybiha urged partners to increase pressure on Russia and step up support as Ukraine prepares for what he described as a “very difficult, very tough winter.”

In addition to G7 members, representatives from eight non-member countries – Australia, Brazil, India, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, and Ukraine – also attended, reflecting Canada’s aim to broaden international dialogue on major global challenges.

