From January 2026: Minimum Wage in Bulgaria to Rise by 12.6%, Reaching 620 Euros

Society | November 14, 2025, Friday // 09:00
The Bulgarian government has finalized the minimum wage for 2026, setting it at 1,213 leva (620.20 euros) per month, effective January 1. This represents a 12.6% increase, or 136 leva (69.30 euros), over the current level. The minimum hourly wage will also rise, reaching 7.31 leva (3.74 euros).

The adjustment will directly benefit nearly 600,000 workers. According to the National Statistical Institute, approximately 456,700 people were employed under minimum wage contracts and working full-time as of the second quarter of 2025. In addition, around 83,000 personal assistants caring for children and adults with disabilities will see their salaries rise by 12.6%. The increase will also affect close to 30,000 employees in state-financed social services, professional foster families, and those engaged in employment programs funded by the national budget.

The new minimum wage aligns with the provisions of the Bulgarian Labor Code and reflects recommendations from the EU Minimum Wages Directive, which suggests a floor at roughly 50% of the gross average wage.

By raising the minimum wage, the government aims to strengthen the incomes of low-wage workers, reduce poverty, and boost the purchasing power and consumption capacity of the lowest-income groups in the labor market. The proposed figure of 1,213 leva (620.20 euros) is also consistent with projections for Bulgaria’s gross domestic product growth and labor market trends.

