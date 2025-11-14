Bulgaria: Average Pension to Rise to 541 Euros in 2026 Amid Swiss Rule Adjustments

The average pension in Bulgaria is projected to reach 541.20 euros (1,060 BGN) in 2026, according to the draft Law on the State Social Security Budget for the same year, recently approved by the government. This represents a nominal increase of 8.5%, more than twice the expected average annual inflation of 3.5%, meaning retirees’ purchasing power is set to improve significantly.

From July 1, 2026, all pensions granted up to the end of 2025 will be adjusted under Article 100 of the Social Security Code, following the Swiss rule, with increases ranging from 7% to 8%. The minimum old-age pension with full insurance coverage will rise from 322.37 euros (≈632 BGN) to 346.87 euros (≈680 BGN), while the maximum monthly pension amount remains at 1,738.40 euros (≈3,408 BGN). Social pensions and related supplements will also increase in line with the Swiss rule percentage starting on the same date.

Retirement ages will see gradual changes in 2026. Women in the third category of labor can retire at 62 years and 6 months with 36 years and 10 months of insurance service, while men must reach 64 years and 9 months with 39 years and 10 months of insurance contributions to qualify.

The total expenditure on pensions, including all supplements, is projected at 13.421 billion euros (≈26.3 billion BGN), representing 11.3% of Bulgaria’s estimated GDP. This marks an increase of 1.097 billion euros (≈2.15 billion BGN), or 8.9%, compared to 2025.

For self-insured persons, the minimum social security income from January 1, 2026, will be set at 620.20 euros (≈1,216 BGN), while the maximum will reach 2,352 euros (≈4,608 BGN). Child-raising benefits will also increase: the allowance for raising a child up to 2 years, or for fathers/adoptive parents raising a child up to 8 years, will rise to 460.17 euros (≈902 BGN). Benefits linked to unpaid maternity or child-rearing leaves will increase from 50% to 75% of the previous earnings.

Unemployment benefits will remain unchanged, with a minimum daily amount of 9.21 euros (≈18 BGN) and a maximum of 54.78 euros (≈107 BGN).

The bill also includes a rise in the Pension Fund contribution, adding two percentage points from January 1, 2026, and a further one percentage point from January 1, 2028. Contributions to other state social security funds will remain at 2025 levels.