Sofia Doubles Parking Fees and Expands Zones Starting January 2026

Starting January 5, 2026, Sofia will see significant changes to its paid parking system, with prices doubling, working hours extended, and the coverage of paid zones expanded. The Sofia Municipal Council approved the reform with 35 votes in favor, 12 against, and six abstentions, including the introduction of fines for violators at higher rates.

The hourly rate in the blue zone will rise to 2 euros, while the green zone will cost 1 euro per hour. A new weekend zone will be introduced in parts of Bankya, applying only on Saturdays and Sundays, with a fee of 0.50 euros per hour for non-residents and free parking for residents. The proceeds from paid parking will be reinvested entirely in the respective neighborhoods, funding street repairs, mud points, lighting, sidewalks, and parking lots. Half of these funds will be managed directly by district mayors, with the other half overseen by the Sofia Municipality.

The new blue zones will include "Macedonia" Square and "Ruski Pametnik", Kriva Reka, Ivan Vazov, the lower part of Lozenets between the Canal and Sveti Naum Boulevard, and the lower areas of Yavorov and Oborishte between Sitnyakovo and the Canal. Green zones will cover Banishora, Lagera, southern neighborhoods along Todor Kableshkov Boulevard, a large part of Slatina (Reduta and Geo Milev), Iztok, Izgrev, Dianabad, parts of Studentski Grad, and sections of Poduyane. The expansion of green zones will be phased in throughout 2026, with students in Studentski Grad eligible for special vignette stickers. Some smaller subzones will be consolidated into larger areas to improve parking access for residents.

Operating hours for the blue zone will extend from Monday to Sunday, 9:00 to 21:00, including holidays, while the green zone will run Monday to Saturday, 9:00 to 21:00. Maximum parking time in the blue zone will increase from 2 to 3 hours, while the green zone will remain at 4 hours. Paper parking tickets will be phased out from mid-2026, and the prior option of combining SMS payment with paper tickets will no longer be available.

Resident parking fees will also rise. The annual cost for the first car in the blue zone will be 150 euros, or 15 euros per month, with the second car charged double. In the green zone, the first car will cost 100 euros per year, or 10 euros per month, and the second car will also cost double. Parking in the new weekend zone will be free for residents. Business subscriptions will increase significantly, to 800 euros in the blue zone and 500 euros in the green zone, with a maximum allocation of 10% of spaces per subzone. A 24-hour subscription fee will be doubled, while parking brackets will cost 30 euros and fees for cars lifted by a spider will rise to 75 euros.

Electric vehicles will maintain the privilege of parking during all zone operating hours, with the first three hours free. Subsequent hours will be charged at the standard rate, and starting January 1, 2027, electric cars will follow the same annual or monthly sticker requirements as other residents.

The new parking regulations aim to raise funds for infrastructure improvements and mobility projects across the capital. Blue and green zones are expanding to include additional neighborhoods, working hours are extended, and pricing is aligned with the city’s broader development and traffic management goals.