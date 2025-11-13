Sofia Police Warn: Drugs Hidden in Candy-Like Bags Targeting Children

The Sofia Directorate of Internal Affairs has reported a new and particularly dangerous method of drug distribution aimed at children. Law enforcement authorities said the seized narcotics were packaged in colorful bags resembling candy or seeds, making them attractive to minors and hard to detect.

Chief Commissioner Lyubomir Nikolov, head of the Sofia Internal Affairs Directorate, explained that a 28-year-old Bulgarian with a criminal record was detained following a specialized police operation by the 6th Regional Directorate. The suspect was supplying both individual clients and other dealers with various narcotics near schools and nightlife venues in Sofia.

According to Nikolov, each bag contained between 3 and 5 grams of marijuana. Ecstasy and cocaine were also found during the operation. The dealer avoided direct handovers, instead leaving the bags in hidden locations and sending photographs of the drop points via social networks to buyers, further complicating detection.

Commissioner Nikolov stressed that this new distribution method represents a serious threat to children and adolescents. He warned parents, teachers, and young people to exercise heightened vigilance. The clever packaging, resembling treats, not only conceals the drugs from casual observation but also misleads authorities during roadside checks.

Forensics officers noted that while the bags were vacuum-sealed, they had clearly been filled with narcotics after production. The dealer misrepresented the contents as jelly candies or other food items, underscoring the deceptive nature of this scheme. Authorities continue to determine the full quantity of drugs involved.

This case highlights a troubling trend in drug distribution tactics, with children being specifically targeted through visually appealing packaging to "fish" them into use, prompting police to urge communities to remain alert.