Sofia Police Warn: Drugs Hidden in Candy-Like Bags Targeting Children

Sofia Doubles Parking Fees and Expands Zones Starting January 2026
Starting January 5, 2026, Sofia will see significant changes to its paid parking system, with prices doubling, working hours extended, and the coverage of paid zones expanded
The Sofia Directorate of Internal Affairs has reported a new and particularly dangerous method of drug distribution aimed at children. Law enforcement authorities said the seized narcotics were packaged in colorful bags resembling candy or seeds, making them attractive to minors and hard to detect.
Chief Commissioner Lyubomir Nikolov, head of the Sofia Internal Affairs Directorate, explained that a 28-year-old Bulgarian with a criminal record was detained following a specialized police operation by the 6th Regional Directorate. The suspect was supplying both individual clients and other dealers with various narcotics near schools and nightlife venues in Sofia.
According to Nikolov, each bag contained between 3 and 5 grams of marijuana. Ecstasy and cocaine were also found during the operation. The dealer avoided direct handovers, instead leaving the bags in hidden locations and sending photographs of the drop points via social networks to buyers, further complicating detection.
Commissioner Nikolov stressed that this new distribution method represents a serious threat to children and adolescents. He warned parents, teachers, and young people to exercise heightened vigilance. The clever packaging, resembling treats, not only conceals the drugs from casual observation but also misleads authorities during roadside checks.
Forensics officers noted that while the bags were vacuum-sealed, they had clearly been filled with narcotics after production. The dealer misrepresented the contents as jelly candies or other food items, underscoring the deceptive nature of this scheme. Authorities continue to determine the full quantity of drugs involved.
This case highlights a troubling trend in drug distribution tactics, with children being specifically targeted through visually appealing packaging to "fish" them into use, prompting police to urge communities to remain alert.
The Sofia District Prosecutor’s Office has concluded that the dog named Maya, who was run over in Sofia’s Razsadnika neighborhood
The doctor involved in the fatal incident with the stray dog Maya has left Bulgaria
The Military Medical Academy (VMA) in Sofia has suspended North Macedonian citizen Dr. Nenad Tsonevski, who was involved in the case of a dog being run over in the capital’s Rassadnika district
The North Macedonian doctor from Sofia’s Military Medical Academy who ran over the stray dog Maya in the capital’s "Razsadnika" district has left the apartment he was renting
The Sofia City Court has acquitted the two police officers accused of escorting Dimitar Lyubenov on the night of the fatal crash on Sofia’s Ring Road
A brutal killing took place in Karlovo, where a 50-year-old disabled man was beaten and fatally stabbed near the town’s train station
Bulgaria's Strategic Role in the EU's Drone Wall Defense Initiative
When Politics Means Violence