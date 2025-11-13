Sofia Police Warn: Drugs Hidden in Candy-Like Bags Targeting Children

Crime | November 13, 2025, Thursday // 17:18
Bulgaria: Sofia Police Warn: Drugs Hidden in Candy-Like Bags Targeting Children

The Sofia Directorate of Internal Affairs has reported a new and particularly dangerous method of drug distribution aimed at children. Law enforcement authorities said the seized narcotics were packaged in colorful bags resembling candy or seeds, making them attractive to minors and hard to detect.

Chief Commissioner Lyubomir Nikolov, head of the Sofia Internal Affairs Directorate, explained that a 28-year-old Bulgarian with a criminal record was detained following a specialized police operation by the 6th Regional Directorate. The suspect was supplying both individual clients and other dealers with various narcotics near schools and nightlife venues in Sofia.

According to Nikolov, each bag contained between 3 and 5 grams of marijuana. Ecstasy and cocaine were also found during the operation. The dealer avoided direct handovers, instead leaving the bags in hidden locations and sending photographs of the drop points via social networks to buyers, further complicating detection.

Commissioner Nikolov stressed that this new distribution method represents a serious threat to children and adolescents. He warned parents, teachers, and young people to exercise heightened vigilance. The clever packaging, resembling treats, not only conceals the drugs from casual observation but also misleads authorities during roadside checks.

Forensics officers noted that while the bags were vacuum-sealed, they had clearly been filled with narcotics after production. The dealer misrepresented the contents as jelly candies or other food items, underscoring the deceptive nature of this scheme. Authorities continue to determine the full quantity of drugs involved.

This case highlights a troubling trend in drug distribution tactics, with children being specifically targeted through visually appealing packaging to "fish" them into use, prompting police to urge communities to remain alert.

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: drugs, candy, sofia, police

Related Articles:

Sofia Doubles Parking Fees and Expands Zones Starting January 2026

Starting January 5, 2026, Sofia will see significant changes to its paid parking system, with prices doubling, working hours extended, and the coverage of paid zones expanded

Society | November 13, 2025, Thursday // 17:28

New Low-Emission Zones in Sofia Limit Older Vehicles from December to February

From December 1, 2025, Sofia will implement a low-emission zone, restricting vehicles from the I and II ecological groups within the “Small Ring” area

Society » Environment | November 13, 2025, Thursday // 12:00

Less Than 1%: Electric Vehicle Drivers in Sofia Reject Claims They Burden Parking

The Sofia Municipality is preparing amendments to the city’s parking ordinance that will increase parking fees and alter the existing regulations for various driver categories

Society | November 13, 2025, Thursday // 08:16

Hospital Suspends North Macedonian Doctor Involved in Dog Runover Case in Sofia

The Military Medical Academy (VMA) in Sofia has suspended North Macedonian citizen Dr. Nenad Tsonevski, who was involved in the case of a dog being run over in the capital’s Rassadnika district

Crime | November 12, 2025, Wednesday // 10:11

Traffic Crackdown Begins: Drivers and Pedestrians in Bulgaria Face Stricter Rules This Winter

Bulgaria has launched the second phase of its “Winter” road safety operation, with traffic police stepping up monitoring of both drivers and pedestrians to ensure compliance with road regulations

Society | November 11, 2025, Tuesday // 14:07

Bulgaria and Lebanon to Launch Regular Sofia-Beirut Flights

Bulgaria and Lebanon have agreed to establish a regular air route connecting Sofia and Beirut

Business » Tourism | November 11, 2025, Tuesday // 13:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Crime

Bulgarian Prosecutors: North Macedonian Doctor Intentionally Ran Over Dog Maya, Freed on 2,500 Euros Bail

The Sofia District Prosecutor’s Office has concluded that the dog named Maya, who was run over in Sofia’s Razsadnika neighborhood

Crime | November 13, 2025, Thursday // 16:11

North Macedonian Doctor Who Ran Over Stray Dog Maya Leaves Bulgaria Amid Investigation

The doctor involved in the fatal incident with the stray dog Maya has left Bulgaria

Crime | November 12, 2025, Wednesday // 16:10

Hospital Suspends North Macedonian Doctor Involved in Dog Runover Case in Sofia

The Military Medical Academy (VMA) in Sofia has suspended North Macedonian citizen Dr. Nenad Tsonevski, who was involved in the case of a dog being run over in the capital’s Rassadnika district

Crime | November 12, 2025, Wednesday // 10:11

North Macedonian Doctor Sparks Outrage in Bulgaria after Running Over Beloved Stray Dog Maya (GRAPHIC VIDEO)

The North Macedonian doctor from Sofia’s Military Medical Academy who ran over the stray dog Maya in the capital’s "Razsadnika" district has left the apartment he was renting

Crime | November 11, 2025, Tuesday // 09:24

Two Police Officers Acquitted in Case of Frenchman’s Death on Sofia Ring Road

The Sofia City Court has acquitted the two police officers accused of escorting Dimitar Lyubenov on the night of the fatal crash on Sofia’s Ring Road

Crime | November 10, 2025, Monday // 18:00

Bulgaria: Four Men Arrested for Beating and Killing Disabled Man at Karlovo Train Station

A brutal killing took place in Karlovo, where a 50-year-old disabled man was beaten and fatally stabbed near the town’s train station

Crime | November 10, 2025, Monday // 17:47
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria