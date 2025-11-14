Bulgaria Friday Forecast: Clear Skies with Localized Fog in Lowlands

On Friday, November 14, most of Bulgaria will enjoy sunny weather, though fog will persist in Northern regions, particularly in the Danube plain, and in the lower stretches of the Tundzha and Maritsa rivers until around noon. Early in the day, fog or low-lying clouds will also form in many valleys, lowlands, and areas near water bodies. Winds will remain light, and temperatures will range from 1° to 6° in the morning, slightly cooler in the valleys of Southwestern Bulgaria. Daytime highs are expected between 13° and 18°, though areas with persistent fog may see lower temperatures. In Sofia, the minimum will be near 0°, with a daytime maximum around 16°.

Mountain regions will experience clear skies and sunshine. Winds will be weak to moderate in higher areas, coming from the west-northwest. Temperatures at 1,200 meters elevation are expected to reach around 14°, while at 2,000 meters they will be closer to 7°.

Along the Black Sea coast, morning fog or low clouds will gradually give way to sunshine. Light, variable winds are expected, with maximum temperatures ranging from 14° to 16°, slightly below the sea surface temperature. Sea conditions will be calm, with waves of 1-2 points.

Across the Balkan Peninsula, skies will generally be sunny, though fog may linger in low-lying areas and near water basins during the morning, remaining persistent along the Danube. Warm air will continue to flow in from the west, maintaining mild daytime temperatures throughout the region.