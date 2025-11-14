Bulgaria Friday Forecast: Clear Skies with Localized Fog in Lowlands

Society » ENVIRONMENT | November 13, 2025, Thursday // 17:00
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Friday Forecast: Clear Skies with Localized Fog in Lowlands @Pixabay

On Friday, November 14, most of Bulgaria will enjoy sunny weather, though fog will persist in Northern regions, particularly in the Danube plain, and in the lower stretches of the Tundzha and Maritsa rivers until around noon. Early in the day, fog or low-lying clouds will also form in many valleys, lowlands, and areas near water bodies. Winds will remain light, and temperatures will range from 1° to 6° in the morning, slightly cooler in the valleys of Southwestern Bulgaria. Daytime highs are expected between 13° and 18°, though areas with persistent fog may see lower temperatures. In Sofia, the minimum will be near 0°, with a daytime maximum around 16°.

Mountain regions will experience clear skies and sunshine. Winds will be weak to moderate in higher areas, coming from the west-northwest. Temperatures at 1,200 meters elevation are expected to reach around 14°, while at 2,000 meters they will be closer to 7°.

Along the Black Sea coast, morning fog or low clouds will gradually give way to sunshine. Light, variable winds are expected, with maximum temperatures ranging from 14° to 16°, slightly below the sea surface temperature. Sea conditions will be calm, with waves of 1-2 points.

Across the Balkan Peninsula, skies will generally be sunny, though fog may linger in low-lying areas and near water basins during the morning, remaining persistent along the Danube. Warm air will continue to flow in from the west, maintaining mild daytime temperatures throughout the region.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: weather, Bulgaria, temperatures

Related Articles:

From January 2026: Minimum Wage in Bulgaria to Rise by 12.6%, Reaching 620 Euros

The Bulgarian government has finalized the minimum wage for 2026, setting it at 1,213 leva (620.20 euros) per month, effective January 1

Society | November 14, 2025, Friday // 23:00

Bulgaria: Average Pension to Rise to 541 Euros in 2026 Amid Swiss Rule Adjustments

The average pension in Bulgaria is projected to reach 541.20 euros (1,060 BGN) in 2026, according to the draft Law on the State Social Security Budget for the same year, recently approved by the government

Society | November 14, 2025, Friday // 23:00

Economist Warns: Euro Brings Benefits, but Bulgaria Must Address Structural Problems

Economist Dimitar Sabev, from the Institute for Economic Research at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences, has assessed the draft budget and broader economic situation in Bulgaria

Business » Finance | November 14, 2025, Friday // 23:00

PM Zhelyazkov: 'This Is Not a Good Budget, But It’s The Only Possible One for Bulgaria'

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov admitted that he does not consider the draft state budget for 2026 to be a good one, yet described it as the only feasible option under the current geopolitical and domestic circumstances

Politics | November 13, 2025, Thursday // 16:30

Bulgarian Prosecutors: North Macedonian Doctor Intentionally Ran Over Dog Maya, Freed on 2,500 Euros Bail

The Sofia District Prosecutor’s Office has concluded that the dog named Maya, who was run over in Sofia’s Razsadnika neighborhood

Crime | November 13, 2025, Thursday // 16:11

Average Salary in Bulgaria’s State Administration Rises to 3,088 Leva (€1,580)

At the close of the third quarter of 2025, the average gross salary in Bulgaria’s state administration reached 3,088 leva (approx. €1,580), marking an increase of 417 leva (€213) compared to the same period in 2024, when it was 2,671 leva (€1,365)

Business | November 13, 2025, Thursday // 16:05
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Environment

New Low-Emission Zones in Sofia Limit Older Vehicles from December to February

From December 1, 2025, Sofia will implement a low-emission zone, restricting vehicles from the I and II ecological groups within the “Small Ring” area

Society » Environment | November 13, 2025, Thursday // 12:00

Calm and Sunny Thursday in Bulgaria, Fog to Linger in Valleys and Plains

On Thursday, November 13, Bulgaria will see generally sunny weather, although the Danube Plain is expected to remain shrouded in fog for much of the day

Society » Environment | November 12, 2025, Wednesday // 17:00

Bulgaria Experiences Most Powerful Magnetic Storm of the Year

The Bulgarian Academy of Sciences (BAS) has reported an extremely strong magnetic storm recorded early this morning over the country

Society » Environment | November 12, 2025, Wednesday // 15:28

Weather on November 12: Clear Skies Return Across Bulgaria, Mild Temperatures Expected

On Wednesday, November 12, most of Bulgaria will see predominantly sunny weather, with only thin, high clouds passing across the sky

Society » Environment | November 11, 2025, Tuesday // 17:01

Heavy Rainfall and Strong Winds Hit Central and Northern Bulgaria on November 11

On Tuesday, November 11, Bulgaria will experience widespread rainfall

Society » Environment | November 10, 2025, Monday // 17:01

Recycling Services in Sofia Resume Following Recent Dispute

The crisis surrounding eco-waste containers in Sofia appears to be coming to an end

Society » Environment | November 10, 2025, Monday // 10:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria