Bulgaria Friday Forecast: Clear Skies with Localized Fog in Lowlands

From January 2026: Minimum Wage in Bulgaria to Rise by 12.6%, Reaching 620 Euros
The Bulgarian government has finalized the minimum wage for 2026, setting it at 1,213 leva (620.20 euros) per month, effective January 1
On Friday, November 14, most of Bulgaria will enjoy sunny weather, though fog will persist in Northern regions, particularly in the Danube plain, and in the lower stretches of the Tundzha and Maritsa rivers until around noon. Early in the day, fog or low-lying clouds will also form in many valleys, lowlands, and areas near water bodies. Winds will remain light, and temperatures will range from 1° to 6° in the morning, slightly cooler in the valleys of Southwestern Bulgaria. Daytime highs are expected between 13° and 18°, though areas with persistent fog may see lower temperatures. In Sofia, the minimum will be near 0°, with a daytime maximum around 16°.
Mountain regions will experience clear skies and sunshine. Winds will be weak to moderate in higher areas, coming from the west-northwest. Temperatures at 1,200 meters elevation are expected to reach around 14°, while at 2,000 meters they will be closer to 7°.
Along the Black Sea coast, morning fog or low clouds will gradually give way to sunshine. Light, variable winds are expected, with maximum temperatures ranging from 14° to 16°, slightly below the sea surface temperature. Sea conditions will be calm, with waves of 1-2 points.
Across the Balkan Peninsula, skies will generally be sunny, though fog may linger in low-lying areas and near water basins during the morning, remaining persistent along the Danube. Warm air will continue to flow in from the west, maintaining mild daytime temperatures throughout the region.
From December 1, 2025, Sofia will implement a low-emission zone, restricting vehicles from the I and II ecological groups within the “Small Ring” area
On Thursday, November 13, Bulgaria will see generally sunny weather, although the Danube Plain is expected to remain shrouded in fog for much of the day
The Bulgarian Academy of Sciences (BAS) has reported an extremely strong magnetic storm recorded early this morning over the country
On Wednesday, November 12, most of Bulgaria will see predominantly sunny weather, with only thin, high clouds passing across the sky
On Tuesday, November 11, Bulgaria will experience widespread rainfall
The crisis surrounding eco-waste containers in Sofia appears to be coming to an end
Bulgaria's Strategic Role in the EU's Drone Wall Defense Initiative
When Politics Means Violence