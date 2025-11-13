Zelensky Warns Russia Could Launch Major European War by 2029-2030

Bulgaria: Zelensky Warns Russia Could Launch Major European War by 2029-2030

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has warned that Russia is not only continuing its war against Ukraine but may also be preparing for a major military offensive in Europe between 2029 and 2030, according to statements reported by Ukrinform.

Zelensky noted that Moscow is ramping up production in its defense industry, signaling a clear unwillingness to end hostilities in Ukraine. “Given the situation on the battlefield, we don't see Russia wanting to stop. The problem is that when we look at Russia's defense industry, we see that they are increasing their production. And our assessment is that they want to continue this war,” he explained.

The Ukrainian president urged international partners to take coordinated measures to limit Russia’s capacity to wage war. He emphasized the importance of cutting off financial and military support, including revenues from energy exports and potential weapon supplies. Zelensky framed this as a necessary step to curb Russian aggression and prevent a future large-scale conflict on the European continent.

He stressed the long-term challenge, stating that Europe should prepare for the possibility of a major conflict in 2029 or 2030. “We must admit that they want a big war, and we must prepare in 2029 or 2030, in this period of time, to start such a big war. On the European continent. We consider this a really big challenge,” he wrote on Telegram, underlining the urgency of strengthening defensive and deterrent measures now.

Zelensky concluded that only unified international pressure could compel Russia to halt its aggression, urging partners to think strategically about ways to reduce Russian capabilities and prevent future escalation.

