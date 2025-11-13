Bulgarian Prosecutors: North Macedonian Doctor Intentionally Ran Over Dog Maya, Freed on 2,500 Euros Bail

From January 2026: Minimum Wage in Bulgaria to Rise by 12.6%, Reaching 620 Euros
The Bulgarian government has finalized the minimum wage for 2026, setting it at 1,213 leva (620.20 euros) per month, effective January 1
The Sofia District Prosecutor’s Office has concluded that the dog named Maya, who was run over in Sofia’s Razsadnika neighborhood, was intentionally trampled. The animal was still alive after being hit, but sustained severe injuries, including a broken spine.
According to witnesses, people nearby immediately took the dog to a veterinary clinic, where the veterinarian determined that the injuries were irreversible and would result in permanent disability. Given the lack of anyone able to care for her, the vet decided that euthanasia was the most humane option.
Following witness statements and a video-technical analysis, investigators determined that the driver acted deliberately. As a result, North Macedonian Dr. Nenad Tsonevski has been charged with showing particular cruelty toward a vertebrate animal, causing severe injury. Prosecutor’s Office spokesperson Nikolay Nikolaev noted that the charge could be reclassified depending on the outcome of the veterinary examination.
Authorities confirmed that the dog, a 14-year-old husky named Roksana, was microchipped. Under Bulgaria’s Criminal Code, the offense carries a prison sentence of one to five years.
On Tuesday, the Military Medical Academy, where Dr. Tsonevski worked as a specialist, distanced itself from his actions and temporarily suspended him pending clarification of the case.
The 29-year-old appeared at the Third District Police Department in Sofia accompanied by his lawyer, where he was officially charged and released on bail of 5,000 leva (approximately 2,560 euros). Chief Commissioner Lyubomir Nikolov of the Sofia Interior Ministry confirmed his appearance and dismissed rumors that Tsonevski had fled the country.
Earlier, the Sofia District Prosecutor’s Office had opened pre-trial proceedings for cruelty to an animal after the incident was reported and video evidence emerged showing the deliberate act.
The Sofia Directorate of Internal Affairs has reported a new and particularly dangerous method of drug distribution aimed at children
The doctor involved in the fatal incident with the stray dog Maya has left Bulgaria
The Military Medical Academy (VMA) in Sofia has suspended North Macedonian citizen Dr. Nenad Tsonevski, who was involved in the case of a dog being run over in the capital’s Rassadnika district
The North Macedonian doctor from Sofia’s Military Medical Academy who ran over the stray dog Maya in the capital’s "Razsadnika" district has left the apartment he was renting
The Sofia City Court has acquitted the two police officers accused of escorting Dimitar Lyubenov on the night of the fatal crash on Sofia’s Ring Road
A brutal killing took place in Karlovo, where a 50-year-old disabled man was beaten and fatally stabbed near the town’s train station
Bulgaria's Strategic Role in the EU's Drone Wall Defense Initiative
When Politics Means Violence