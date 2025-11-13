Bulgarian Prosecutors: North Macedonian Doctor Intentionally Ran Over Dog Maya, Freed on 2,500 Euros Bail

The Sofia District Prosecutor’s Office has concluded that the dog named Maya, who was run over in Sofia’s Razsadnika neighborhood, was intentionally trampled. The animal was still alive after being hit, but sustained severe injuries, including a broken spine.

According to witnesses, people nearby immediately took the dog to a veterinary clinic, where the veterinarian determined that the injuries were irreversible and would result in permanent disability. Given the lack of anyone able to care for her, the vet decided that euthanasia was the most humane option.

Following witness statements and a video-technical analysis, investigators determined that the driver acted deliberately. As a result, North Macedonian Dr. Nenad Tsonevski has been charged with showing particular cruelty toward a vertebrate animal, causing severe injury. Prosecutor’s Office spokesperson Nikolay Nikolaev noted that the charge could be reclassified depending on the outcome of the veterinary examination.

Authorities confirmed that the dog, a 14-year-old husky named Roksana, was microchipped. Under Bulgaria’s Criminal Code, the offense carries a prison sentence of one to five years.

On Tuesday, the Military Medical Academy, where Dr. Tsonevski worked as a specialist, distanced itself from his actions and temporarily suspended him pending clarification of the case.

The 29-year-old appeared at the Third District Police Department in Sofia accompanied by his lawyer, where he was officially charged and released on bail of 5,000 leva (approximately 2,560 euros). Chief Commissioner Lyubomir Nikolov of the Sofia Interior Ministry confirmed his appearance and dismissed rumors that Tsonevski had fled the country.

Earlier, the Sofia District Prosecutor’s Office had opened pre-trial proceedings for cruelty to an animal after the incident was reported and video evidence emerged showing the deliberate act.