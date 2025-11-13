'Nobody Is Pushing Them to Die for the Sake of Ruins' - Zelensky’s Words Spark Outrage Over Pokrovsk

President Volodymyr Zelensky has described the situation in Pokrovsk as extremely challenging, but stressed that decisions regarding any potential withdrawal of Ukrainian forces are to be made by commanders on the ground. The president emphasized that no soldier is being forced to fight to the death for the sake of destroyed infrastructure. “Nobody is pushing them to die for the sake of ruins. I will support our soldiers, particularly the commanders, in determining how they can manage the situation. If it becomes too costly, the priority is the safety of our troops,” Zelensky said.

He explained that Russia’s offensive in Pokrovsk is aimed at pressuring the United States, specifically President Donald Trump, to persuade Ukraine to withdraw from the Donbas region, thereby ending the war on terms favorable to Moscow. Despite these pressures, Zelensky insisted that Ukrainian forces cannot abandon the east, noting that the civilian population would not accept such a move. “The main point is that no one can guarantee that if they capture a town, they will stop there. There is no deterrent factor,” he said.

The president further warned that Russia lacks sufficient strength for a decisive victory and is focusing on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure as a means of coercion, aiming to weaken the country before spring. “They know that once the energy factor is eliminated, they have no other strong levers,” Zelensky stated.

According to reports from Ukrainska Pravda, Russian forces have been entering Pokrovsk since at least 6 November, using motorcycles and pickup trucks while deploying mortars within the city. Ukrainian special forces attempted to clear parts of the city, but these actions did not significantly shift the balance of power. Following these developments, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi outlined Ukraine’s plans to maintain control over Pokrovsk and manage the ongoing threat.