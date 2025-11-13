Average Salary in Bulgaria’s State Administration Rises to 3,088 Leva (€1,580)

Business | November 13, 2025, Thursday // 16:05
Bulgaria: Average Salary in Bulgaria’s State Administration Rises to 3,088 Leva (€1,580)

At the close of the third quarter of 2025, the average gross salary in Bulgaria’s state administration reached 3,088 leva (approx. €1,580), marking an increase of 417 leva (€213) compared to the same period in 2024, when it was 2,671 leva (€1,365).

In terms of gross earnings, the state administration ranks fifth among economic activities. Higher-paying sectors include "Creation and dissemination of information and creative products; telecommunications" at 5,512 leva (€2,820); "Financial and insurance activities" at 3,716 leva (€1,900); "Production and distribution of electricity, heat and gaseous fuels" at 3,539 leva (€1,810); and "Professional activities and scientific research" at 3,460 leva (€1,770). The lowest salaries were observed in "Hotel and restaurant industry" at 1,586 leva (€810), "Agriculture, forestry and fishing" at 1,763 leva (€900), and "Other activities" at 1,774 leva (€910).

Over the first three quarters of 2025, the average salary in the public sector grew by 14.2%, while the private sector recorded an 11.3% increase compared to the same period last year. Monthly averages for July, August, and September 2025 were 2,570 leva (€1,320), 2,497 leva (€1,280), and 2,580 leva (€1,330), respectively. The overall average for the third quarter reached 2,549 leva (€1,320), representing a slight decline of 0.9% from the second quarter. The largest quarterly decreases were recorded in "Education" at 4.0%, "Culture, sports and entertainment" at 3.8%, and "Human health and social work" at 1.8%. Compared to the third quarter of 2024, the average salary increased by 12.0%, with the most notable rises in "Administrative and support activities" at 17.5%, "Construction" at 16.5%, and "Education" at 16.4%.

Regarding employment, the total number of workers under employment and service contracts fell by 28.9 thousand, or 1.2%, compared to the end of June 2025, totaling 2.36 million, according to preliminary data from the National Statistical Institute. The largest employment declines in the quarter were seen in "Hotel and restaurant services" at 14.9%, "Agriculture, forestry and fishing" at 3.3%, and "Real estate operations" at 3.0%.

Year-on-year, from the end of September 2024 to the end of September 2025, the number of employees increased by 30.1 thousand, or 1.3%. The greatest growth was recorded in "Human health and social work" at 11.8 thousand, "Construction" at 8.0 thousand, and "Trade; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles" at 5.5 thousand. The largest reductions were in "Manufacturing industry" at 8.1 thousand and "Agriculture, forestry and fishing" at 3.0 thousand. In percentage terms, the highest increases were in "Culture, sports and entertainment" at 6.2%, "Construction" at 6.1%, and "Human health and social work" at 6.0%, while the sharpest decreases were in "Agriculture, forestry and fishing" at 4.5% and "Extractive industry" at 1.9%.

