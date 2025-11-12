Rising Meat Prices in Greece Force Consumers to Cut Purchases

A recent survey by the Consumer Agency has revealed that rising meat prices in Greece are forcing residents to limit their purchases to just twice a month. Shoppers and passersby at meat markets described the current costs as “shocking.”

Beef is now selling for 17 euros per kilogram, up 4 euros from last year, with expectations that prices could climb to 20 euros per kilogram during the holiday season. Mutton has also seen significant increases, with wholesale prices reaching 10 euros per kilogram, compared to 7 euros last year, and retail prices hitting 16 euros per kilogram. Mutton ribs, which sold for 9 euros over the summer, are now available for 13 euros per kilogram.

Livestock farmers warn that prices are likely to continue rising due to losses caused by smallpox and other animal diseases, further straining the market. These increases have affected restaurant menus as well, with even traditional local dishes such as gyro sandwiches rising from an average of 2.30 euros to 5.5 euros or more.

Authorities have responded by inspecting slaughterhouses and butcher shops following reports that imported meat from Bulgaria and Romania is being sold as local produce at inflated prices.

The opposition has criticized the government for failing to manage the surge in food costs, highlighting the ongoing impact on Greek consumers.