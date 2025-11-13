Memorials and Tributes Mark 10th Anniversary of the Paris Massacres

France is set to mark the 10th anniversary of the November 13, 2015 terror attacks in Paris, in which over 130 people were killed and more than 400 were injured. Militants affiliated with the Islamic State group struck multiple locations, including cafés, the Stade de France, and the Bataclan theatre, leaving the nation deeply scarred. Survivors continue to grapple with trauma a decade later.

Arthur Denouveaux, president of the victims’ association Life for Paris and a Bataclan survivor, described the enduring emotional toll. He recounted escaping the venue amid gunfire and crawling over the bodies of victims, an experience that left lasting psychological effects. Denouveaux, who has since shared his story publicly and through books, emphasized the ongoing struggle with grief, noting that returning to normal life is a challenge even years later.

A commemorative garden has been created near Paris City Hall, reflecting the six sites targeted during the attacks. The memorial features steles engraved with the victims’ names and was developed with input from survivors and families. President Emmanuel Macron and Mayor Anne Hidalgo will attend the main ceremony, which is intended to honor the victims, support their families, and reaffirm France’s commitment to fighting terrorism. In addition to the garden ceremony, Macron and Hidalgo will lay wreaths at the attack sites, while Parisians are invited to leave tributes in Republic Square, and the Eiffel Tower will be illuminated in the national colors.

The French national football team will pay tribute during its World Cup qualifier against Ukraine, held at Parc des Princes in Paris instead of Stade de France. A minute’s silence will precede the match, acknowledging the anniversary of the attacks that profoundly affected the nation. Coach Didier Deschamps, who managed the team in 2015, highlighted the difficulty of competing on such a solemn day.

The legal aftermath has also concluded, with Salah Abdeslam, the lone surviving attacker, sentenced to life imprisonment without parole. Nineteen other accomplices were convicted in a special terrorism court. Denouveaux emphasized the lasting impact of the attacks on survivors, noting that the experience has shaped their sense of identity and social interactions. He described three phases of mourning: grieving for those who died, grieving for the person they were before the attacks, and coping with others’ perceptions in the aftermath.

The commemorations aim to provide both a solemn remembrance and a place of reflection and serenity. Denouveaux explained that the memorial is designed not only to honor the dead but also to offer a living space for contemplation and healing, acknowledging the enduring trauma while fostering a sense of resilience and community among survivors and the public.