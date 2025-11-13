EU Plans Handling Fee on Small Chinese Packages to Protect Local Retailers by 2026

The European Commission is pushing for an EU-wide handling fee on small packages purchased from Chinese online platforms such as Shein, Temu, and Alibaba, with a possible implementation as early as 2026, Financial Times reported. This would accelerate the introduction of the measure by over two years, aiming to curb the annual multi-billion-euro flow of inexpensive Chinese imports and protect European retailers from what the Commission sees as unfair competition.

The EC has asked European finance ministers, meeting today, to approve a faster rollout of the plan. Trade Commissioner Maroš Šefčovič emphasized in a letter to ministers that the move is crucial for strengthening the EU’s competitive position and sending a clear signal that Europe is committed to maintaining a level playing field for its businesses amid rapidly changing global trade dynamics.

The proposal reflects a tougher stance by the Commission on China, highlighting concerns over Beijing's trade practices. It comes just ten days ahead of the G20 summit, where European leaders are expected to discuss trade issues with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Initially, in May, the EC suggested removing the €150 threshold under which shipments are exempt from customs duties starting in mid-2028, while also introducing a €2 fee per package. Last year, Chinese sellers accounted for more than 80% of the 4.6 billion packages purchased by European consumers. Šefčovič argued that the original timetable is too slow, noting that European industries, particularly retailers, have repeatedly called for faster action to prevent competition distortions.

EU member states will need to agree on the revised schedule and the fixed customs duty rate. Some countries, including Romania, have already imposed national fees of up to €5, prompting the Commission to step in. Šefčovič stressed that the issue goes beyond technicalities, framing it as a matter of Europe defending its economic interests and ensuring fair competition.

A modern and competitive EU, he added, must be able to protect its borders for goods and maintain an equitable trading environment.

