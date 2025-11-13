Bulgaria Begins Fining Traders for Unjustified Price Hikes Amid Euro Adoption Efforts
The Bulgarian Council of Ministers announced that authorities have begun imposing fines on traders found to be raising prices without justification. The grace period, during which inspectors issued only recommendations, has officially ended, and active sanctioning measures are now underway. The update was provided during a meeting of the Euro Mechanism chaired by Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov.
According to the Council’s press service, the inspections are focused on essential goods, with inspectors demanding full explanations from traders for any observed price increases. More than 250 commercial sites across the country are currently under review, and in 65 of those cases, unjustified price hikes have already been detected. Sanctions are being applied, and Prime Minister Zhelyazkov instructed the responsible institutions to further intensify the inspections and ensure full compliance with the Euro Adoption Act.
The National Revenue Agency will provide a detailed report once all sanction data are consolidated. Meanwhile, the Commission for Consumer Protection continues to track price dynamics and analyze information submitted by traders through the online platform “How much does it cost” (Kolkostruva.bg).
During the Euro Mechanism meeting, the government also reviewed progress on the national communication campaign for the introduction of the euro. To date, more than 420 conferences and informational events have been held across Bulgaria, reaching local authorities, citizens, businesses, and vulnerable groups in both regional and smaller municipalities. In addition, various ministries have organized nearly 90 specialized discussions on the sectoral impacts of euro adoption.
Officials noted a positive shift in public opinion regarding the upcoming currency change. Growing awareness among citizens has led to a noticeable increase in support for the euro, which the government views as evidence that its outreach efforts are successfully shaping understanding and attitudes toward Bulgaria’s transition to the single European currency.
Average Salary in Bulgaria’s State Administration Rises to 3,088 Leva (€1,580)
At the close of the third quarter of 2025, the average gross salary in Bulgaria’s state administration reached 3,088 leva (approx. €1,580), marking an increase of 417 leva (€213) compared to the same period in 2024, when it was 2,671 leva (€1,365)
Inside Bulgaria’s Economic Hubs: What and Where the Country Produces Most
Bulgaria’s economic landscape is shaped by 16 major centers that concentrate 80% of the country’s economic activity and three-quarters of the population,
Lukoil Confirms All Gas Stations in Bulgaria Fully Operational amid Sanctions Pressure
Lukoil has announced that all of its gas stations across Bulgaria are operating as usual and will continue to do so without interruption
Expert: Best Option Is for a Strategic Western Investor to Acquire Lukoil in Bulgaria
Martin Vladimirov, director of the Geoeconomics Program at the Center for the Study of Democracy, said in an interview with the Bulgarian National Radio that the most beneficial outcome for Bulgaria would be for a strategic Western investor to acquire Luk
Ryanair Goes Fully Digital: Paper Boarding Passes No Longer Accepted
Ryanair has officially ended the use of paper boarding passes
Bulgaria’s Fuel Reserves Secure for Months, Energy Minister Assures
Energy Minister Zhecho Stankov has reassured Bulgarian citizens that the country’s fuel reserves are sufficient to cover domestic needs for several months