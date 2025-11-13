U.S. Government Reopens After Longest Shutdown in History

US President Donald Trump has signed a bill to reopen the federal government, officially ending the longest shutdown in American history, which stretched over 43 days. Speaking from the Oval Office during the signing ceremony on Wednesday, Trump blamed the Democrats for the political deadlock, accusing them of attempting to “extort American taxpayers” through the standoff.

“For 43 days, Democrats in Congress shut down the government of the United States to demand hundreds of billions of dollars for illegal aliens. Today, we are sending a message that we will never surrender to extortion,” Trump said.

The signing followed the passage of the funding bill by the House of Representatives earlier the same day, with 222 votes in favor and 209 against. Nearly all Republicans and a few Democrats supported the measure, which came after weeks of tense negotiations between the White House and Democratic lawmakers over an Obamacare-related program opposed by Republicans. The Senate had approved the same legislation earlier in the week.

During the Oval Office address, Trump acknowledged that the shutdown had “inflicted massive harm” on public services and on millions of Americans. He cited that over 20,000 flights were either delayed or canceled, one million federal employees missed their salaries, and food assistance programs were disrupted for “millions and millions of Americans in need.”

The new law, officially designated as the Senate Amendment to H.R. 5371, provides a continuing resolution that funds most government operations through January 30, 2026, while granting full-year appropriations for critical sectors such as agriculture, rural development, the Food and Drug Administration, military construction, veterans’ affairs, and the Legislative Branch.

According to the Executive Office of Management and Budget, the legislation guarantees the immediate resumption of federal services, restores funding for suspended programs, and ensures prompt payment for employees who had been working without pay, including air traffic controllers.

The administration described the funding package as “fiscally responsible,” emphasizing that it supports veterans, farmers, and rural communities without incorporating what it called “partisan poison pills” pushed by Democrats prior to the shutdown.

Trump also used the occasion to renew his call for ending the filibuster, a long-standing Senate procedure that allows indefinite debate and can delay or block legislative votes.

“With my signature, the federal government will now resume normal operations,” Trump declared, adding that his administration will continue cooperating with Congress to reduce living costs, enhance public safety, and “make America affordable again.”

The signing marks the conclusion of one of the most divisive and damaging government shutdowns in U.S. history, bringing the federal government back to full operation after more than six weeks of disruption.