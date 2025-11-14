Lukoil Confirms All Gas Stations in Bulgaria Fully Operational amid Sanctions Pressure

Business » ENERGY | November 13, 2025, Thursday // 09:19
Bulgaria: Lukoil Confirms All Gas Stations in Bulgaria Fully Operational amid Sanctions Pressure

Lukoil has announced that all of its gas stations across Bulgaria are operating as usual and will continue to do so without interruption. In an official statement sent to the media, the company dismissed circulating reports suggesting that its retail network was about to shut down as entirely false.

The company clarified that every site in its retail network remains open and fully supplied with fuel. “There are no grounds for terminating their activities. Gas stations are fully stocked and will continue to function normally,Lukoil said in its press release. The company described the claims about an imminent suspension of operations as “false, speculative, and misleading.”

Meanwhile, Reuters, citing information from TASS, reported that Lukoil has approached the U.S. Treasury Department to request an extension of the current sanctions relief for certain operations. According to the report, the company needs additional time to meet existing obligations and to review potential offers for the sale of its assets.

Lukoil has been one of the key players in Bulgaria’s fuel market, and the company’s clarification aims to dispel rumors and reassure customers that its supply and operations remain stable despite ongoing international sanctions and regulatory pressures.

Energy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Lukoil, Bulgaria, gas stations

Related Articles:

From January 2026: Minimum Wage in Bulgaria to Rise by 12.6%, Reaching 620 Euros

The Bulgarian government has finalized the minimum wage for 2026, setting it at 1,213 leva (620.20 euros) per month, effective January 1

Society | November 14, 2025, Friday // 23:00

Bulgaria: Average Pension to Rise to 541 Euros in 2026 Amid Swiss Rule Adjustments

The average pension in Bulgaria is projected to reach 541.20 euros (1,060 BGN) in 2026, according to the draft Law on the State Social Security Budget for the same year, recently approved by the government

Society | November 14, 2025, Friday // 23:00

Economist Warns: Euro Brings Benefits, but Bulgaria Must Address Structural Problems

Economist Dimitar Sabev, from the Institute for Economic Research at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences, has assessed the draft budget and broader economic situation in Bulgaria

Business » Finance | November 14, 2025, Friday // 23:00

Bulgaria Friday Forecast: Clear Skies with Localized Fog in Lowlands

On Friday, November 14, most of Bulgaria will enjoy sunny weather, though fog will persist in Northern regions, particularly in the Danube plain

Society » Environment | November 13, 2025, Thursday // 17:00

PM Zhelyazkov: 'This Is Not a Good Budget, But It’s The Only Possible One for Bulgaria'

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov admitted that he does not consider the draft state budget for 2026 to be a good one, yet described it as the only feasible option under the current geopolitical and domestic circumstances

Politics | November 13, 2025, Thursday // 16:30

Bulgarian Prosecutors: North Macedonian Doctor Intentionally Ran Over Dog Maya, Freed on 2,500 Euros Bail

The Sofia District Prosecutor’s Office has concluded that the dog named Maya, who was run over in Sofia’s Razsadnika neighborhood

Crime | November 13, 2025, Thursday // 16:11
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Energy

Expert: Best Option Is for a Strategic Western Investor to Acquire Lukoil in Bulgaria

Martin Vladimirov, director of the Geoeconomics Program at the Center for the Study of Democracy, said in an interview with the Bulgarian National Radio that the most beneficial outcome for Bulgaria would be for a strategic Western investor to acquire Luk

Business » Energy | November 13, 2025, Thursday // 08:17

Bulgaria’s Fuel Reserves Secure for Months, Energy Minister Assures

Energy Minister Zhecho Stankov has reassured Bulgarian citizens that the country’s fuel reserves are sufficient to cover domestic needs for several months

Business » Energy | November 12, 2025, Wednesday // 15:05

Experts See Bulgaria Becoming a Regional Energy Hub with Smart Geopolitics

Bulgaria stands at a pivotal moment in its energy strategy, with the potential to become a major energy exporter if it navigates its geopolitical and domestic energy policies effectively

Business » Energy | November 12, 2025, Wednesday // 09:23

Bulgaria's Fuel Crisis: State Assures There Is Gasoline for 35 Days, Diesel for 50+, Contingency Plans in Place

Bulgaria currently has gasoline reserves sufficient for around 35 days and diesel for over 50 days, according to Assen Assenov, chairman of the State Agency “State Reserve and Wartime Stocks”

Business » Energy | November 11, 2025, Tuesday // 12:23

Fuel Prices Continue to Rise in Bulgaria, Diesel Leads the Increase

Fuel prices in Bulgaria have been gradually rising over the past three weeks

Business » Energy | November 10, 2025, Monday // 18:08

Expert: Bulgaria Cannot Legally Ban Fuel Exports!

Bulgaria cannot legally impose a ban on fuel exports, according to Nikola Yankov, former Deputy Minister of Economy and former Bulgarian representative for Lukoil

Business » Energy | November 10, 2025, Monday // 13:44
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria