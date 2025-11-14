Lukoil Confirms All Gas Stations in Bulgaria Fully Operational amid Sanctions Pressure

Lukoil has announced that all of its gas stations across Bulgaria are operating as usual and will continue to do so without interruption. In an official statement sent to the media, the company dismissed circulating reports suggesting that its retail network was about to shut down as entirely false.

The company clarified that every site in its retail network remains open and fully supplied with fuel. “There are no grounds for terminating their activities. Gas stations are fully stocked and will continue to function normally,” Lukoil said in its press release. The company described the claims about an imminent suspension of operations as “false, speculative, and misleading.”

Meanwhile, Reuters, citing information from TASS, reported that Lukoil has approached the U.S. Treasury Department to request an extension of the current sanctions relief for certain operations. According to the report, the company needs additional time to meet existing obligations and to review potential offers for the sale of its assets.

Lukoil has been one of the key players in Bulgaria’s fuel market, and the company’s clarification aims to dispel rumors and reassure customers that its supply and operations remain stable despite ongoing international sanctions and regulatory pressures.