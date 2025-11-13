New Low-Emission Zones in Sofia Limit Older Vehicles from December to February

Bulgaria: New Low-Emission Zones in Sofia Limit Older Vehicles from December to February

From December 1, 2025, Sofia will implement a low-emission zone, restricting vehicles from the I and II ecological groups within the “Small Ring” area, while the “Big Ring” will limit access for I ecogroup cars. The measures will remain in effect until February 28, 2026.

Deputy Mayor for Ecology Nadezhda Bobcheva emphasized that the initiative is not anti-social or discriminatory. She stressed that while cars provide convenience, protecting public health is the priority. Deputy Mayor for Transport Viktor Chaushev highlighted data showing that the low-emission zones significantly improve air quality during the restriction period.

Zone Boundaries

  • Small Ring: Enclosed by Vasil Levski Blvd., Patriarch Evtimiy Blvd., Gen. M. D. Skobelev Blvd., Opalchenska St., and Slivnitsa Blvd.

  • Big Ring: Enclosed by Slivnitsa Blvd., Danail Nikolaev Blvd., Sitnyakovo Blvd., Mihai Eminescu Blvd., P. Yavorov Blvd., Nikola Y. Vaptsarov Blvd., Atanas Dukov Blvd., Lyuba Velichkova Blvd., Srebarna Blvd., H. Ibsen Blvd., P. Yu. Todorov Blvd., I. E. Geshov Blvd., and K. Velichkov Blvd.

Who Can Enter

Access to the low-emission zones is allowed for:

  • Residents within the zones holding an electronic vignette sticker for local paid parking.

  • Residents without a sticker but living inside the rings.

  • Holders of preferential parking cards.

Residents without a sticker or with a preferential card must submit documents proving eligibility, including those from outside Sofia who work within the restricted areas. Applications can be submitted at the Central Municipal Government offices (European Union metro station, 17 Budapest Street, 1 Vazrazhdane Square) or via the Secure Electronic Delivery System, which is recommended for non-residents. Citizens already holding a valid electronic parking vignette for the zones do not need to apply separately.

Notably, residents of the Big Ring will not be allowed to drive within the Small Ring during the restriction period.

