Calm and Sunny Thursday in Bulgaria, Fog to Linger in Valleys and Plains

Society » ENVIRONMENT | November 12, 2025, Wednesday // 17:00
Bulgaria: Calm and Sunny Thursday in Bulgaria, Fog to Linger in Valleys and Plains Photo: Stella Ivanova

On Thursday, November 13, Bulgaria will see generally sunny weather, although the Danube Plain is expected to remain shrouded in fog for much of the day. In the morning, lowlands, valleys, and areas around rivers and lakes will experience fog or low-lying clouds. Winds will be mostly calm. Minimum temperatures will range from 3° to 8°, dropping slightly in southwestern valleys, while daytime highs are forecast between 12° and 17°. In Sofia, temperatures will vary from around 2° in the morning to 14° in the afternoon.

Mountain regions will enjoy sunny conditions, with moderate winds blowing from the west-northwest. Temperatures at 1,200 meters are expected to reach about 11°, while at 2,000 meters highs will be around 3°.

Along the Black Sea Coast, the morning will start with fog or low clouds, clearing to sunny skies by midday. Light winds of varying directions will prevail, with maximum temperatures between 14° and 15°, slightly below the sea’s temperature. Waves on the sea are expected to reach 1-2 points.

The Balkan Mountains will also experience mostly sunny weather, though fog will linger in the morning in low-lying areas and valleys. Overall, it will be a calm day with clear skies dominating most of the country, except for regions where morning fog persists.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, weather, temperatures

Related Articles:

Average Salary in Bulgaria’s State Administration Rises to 3,088 Leva (€1,580)

At the close of the third quarter of 2025, the average gross salary in Bulgaria’s state administration reached 3,088 leva (approx. €1,580), marking an increase of 417 leva (€213) compared to the same period in 2024, when it was 2,671 leva (€1,365)

Business | November 13, 2025, Thursday // 16:00

Inside Bulgaria’s Economic Hubs: What and Where the Country Produces Most

Bulgaria’s economic landscape is shaped by 16 major centers that concentrate 80% of the country’s economic activity and three-quarters of the population,

Business » Industry | November 13, 2025, Thursday // 11:05

Bulgaria Begins Fining Traders for Unjustified Price Hikes Amid Euro Adoption Efforts

The Bulgarian Council of Ministers announced that authorities have begun imposing fines on traders found to be raising prices without justification

Business | November 13, 2025, Thursday // 10:02

Boyko Borissov: Bulgaria Will Secure U.S. Derogation on Lukoil Sanctions

GERB leader Boyko Borissov said he was certain that Bulgaria would obtain a derogation related to the application of US sanctions against Russian oil companies Lukoil and Rosneft

Politics | November 13, 2025, Thursday // 09:49

Lukoil Confirms All Gas Stations in Bulgaria Fully Operational amid Sanctions Pressure

Lukoil has announced that all of its gas stations across Bulgaria are operating as usual and will continue to do so without interruption

Business » Energy | November 13, 2025, Thursday // 09:19

Expert: Best Option Is for a Strategic Western Investor to Acquire Lukoil in Bulgaria

Martin Vladimirov, director of the Geoeconomics Program at the Center for the Study of Democracy, said in an interview with the Bulgarian National Radio that the most beneficial outcome for Bulgaria would be for a strategic Western investor to acquire Luk

Business » Energy | November 13, 2025, Thursday // 08:17
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Environment

New Low-Emission Zones in Sofia Limit Older Vehicles from December to February

From December 1, 2025, Sofia will implement a low-emission zone, restricting vehicles from the I and II ecological groups within the “Small Ring” area

Society » Environment | November 13, 2025, Thursday // 12:00

Bulgaria Experiences Most Powerful Magnetic Storm of the Year

The Bulgarian Academy of Sciences (BAS) has reported an extremely strong magnetic storm recorded early this morning over the country

Society » Environment | November 12, 2025, Wednesday // 15:28

Weather on November 12: Clear Skies Return Across Bulgaria, Mild Temperatures Expected

On Wednesday, November 12, most of Bulgaria will see predominantly sunny weather, with only thin, high clouds passing across the sky

Society » Environment | November 11, 2025, Tuesday // 17:01

Heavy Rainfall and Strong Winds Hit Central and Northern Bulgaria on November 11

On Tuesday, November 11, Bulgaria will experience widespread rainfall

Society » Environment | November 10, 2025, Monday // 17:01

Recycling Services in Sofia Resume Following Recent Dispute

The crisis surrounding eco-waste containers in Sofia appears to be coming to an end

Society » Environment | November 10, 2025, Monday // 10:00

Rain and Chill Ahead: Bulgaria Braces for a Cloudy, Windy Week

The new week in Bulgaria will begin under cloudy skies and widespread rainfall

Society » Environment | November 9, 2025, Sunday // 16:51
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria