Calm and Sunny Thursday in Bulgaria, Fog to Linger in Valleys and Plains

On Thursday, November 13, Bulgaria will see generally sunny weather, although the Danube Plain is expected to remain shrouded in fog for much of the day. In the morning, lowlands, valleys, and areas around rivers and lakes will experience fog or low-lying clouds. Winds will be mostly calm. Minimum temperatures will range from 3° to 8°, dropping slightly in southwestern valleys, while daytime highs are forecast between 12° and 17°. In Sofia, temperatures will vary from around 2° in the morning to 14° in the afternoon.

Mountain regions will enjoy sunny conditions, with moderate winds blowing from the west-northwest. Temperatures at 1,200 meters are expected to reach about 11°, while at 2,000 meters highs will be around 3°.

Along the Black Sea Coast, the morning will start with fog or low clouds, clearing to sunny skies by midday. Light winds of varying directions will prevail, with maximum temperatures between 14° and 15°, slightly below the sea’s temperature. Waves on the sea are expected to reach 1-2 points.

The Balkan Mountains will also experience mostly sunny weather, though fog will linger in the morning in low-lying areas and valleys. Overall, it will be a calm day with clear skies dominating most of the country, except for regions where morning fog persists.