North Macedonian Doctor Who Ran Over Stray Dog Maya Leaves Bulgaria Amid Investigation

The doctor involved in the fatal incident with the stray dog Maya has left Bulgaria. Dr. Nenad Tsonevski, a surgeon at the Military Medical Academy, was identified as the driver who ran over the dog in the Razsadnika district of Sofia. The event, captured on a security camera on November 9, showed the dog lying on the sidewalk as Tsonevski exited his garage, saw the animal under his tires, but nevertheless drove over it and left it on the street.

Tsonevski was questioned at Sofia’s Third Police Department in the pre-trial investigation for animal cruelty leading to death. Shortly afterward, it became clear that he had vacated his rented apartment, where his garage had been vandalized with the word “Murderer.” The Military Medical Academy confirmed that he had been suspended from his duties pending the investigation.

According to Bulgarian media Telegraph, the 29-year-old doctor, who holds dual Bulgarian and North Macedonian citizenship, returned to his family in Delchevo, North Macedonia, using his North Macedonian passport. He had lived in the Razsadnika area for roughly four months.

The case has prompted public outrage, including a protest outside the Sofia Courthouse and a planned demonstration on November 13 in front of the Military Medical Academy, calling for his dismissal. Under the latest Penal Code provisions, if found guilty, Tsonevski could face up to five years in prison, or up to eight years if the act is judged to have been committed with particular cruelty.