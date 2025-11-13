'Nobody Is Pushing Them to Die for the Sake of Ruins' - Zelensky’s Words Spark Outrage Over Pokrovsk
President Volodymyr Zelensky has described the situation in Pokrovsk as extremely challenging
Russia has declared its readiness to resume peace negotiations with Ukraine, even as its forces continue to advance around the frontline city of Pokrovsk, where fighting has intensified in recent days. Moscow’s Defense Ministry announced on November 12 that Russian troops had taken control of Sukhyi Yar, a village located south of Pokrovsk. The city, which once had over 60,000 residents but now counts fewer than 7,000, remains a critical transportation hub in Donetsk Oblast, connecting routes toward Kramatorsk and Slovyansk - the two largest Ukrainian-held cities in the region. Ukrainian officials describe the situation in Pokrovsk as increasingly difficult, with the threat of encirclement persisting.
Reports of Russian advances coincide with claims from the Kremlin that the United Kingdom recently sought to establish a back channel for dialogue aimed at restarting peace talks, an effort first reported by the Financial Times. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that “there were indeed contacts” but said the communication broke down because “there was no willingness to hear our position.” He did not specify when the exchanges took place.
Earlier on Monday, Russia’s state news agency TASS quoted Foreign Ministry official Alexei Polishchuk as saying Moscow is prepared to resume peace negotiations with Ukraine in Istanbul, emphasizing that “the Russian team is ready for this - the ball is in the Ukrainian court.” Polishchuk added that Turkish officials have repeatedly called for a renewal of the talks, which last took place in the Turkish city on July 23. That meeting lasted only 40 minutes and led to a prisoner exchange, but no progress on ending the war.
At the time, Ukraine proposed a meeting between President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin in August, but the Kremlin insisted that any such meeting take place in Moscow - a demand Kyiv rejected outright. Ukrainian officials continue to dismiss Russian claims that they are responsible for the collapse of the peace process, arguing that Moscow’s ongoing aggression and refusal to consider even a temporary ceasefire have prevented meaningful dialogue.
Since the breakdown of direct negotiations, now approaching the war’s fourth year, both sides have escalated attacks far beyond the front line, striking critical energy and infrastructure targets. Moscow’s renewed diplomatic overtures come amid heavy fighting and renewed Western sanctions pressure. Last month, U.S. President Donald Trump imposed restrictions on Russia’s two largest oil companies, Lukoil and Rosneft, after his administration’s frustration with President Putin’s refusal to agree to a ceasefire.
According to reports, Trump has expressed reluctance to hold further talks with Putin until the Kremlin demonstrates a genuine interest in ending the war. The U.S. had previously considered convening a peace summit in Budapest, but discussions stalled after no progress was made in previous meetings, including one between Trump and Putin in Alaska in August.
While Washington maintains that Moscow’s military campaign shows no signs of winding down, Russia insists it remains open to diplomacy, provided its conditions are acknowledged. Preparations for potential negotiations in Istanbul continue, with both Moscow and Ankara signaling willingness to facilitate another round of talks, even as the conflict grinds on with no end in sight.
Russian opposition figures have voiced strong criticism of the European Union’s recent decision to ban multi-entry visas for Russian citizens traveling to the Schengen area
The discount on Russian Urals crude compared to Brent reached a one-year high of 19.40 dollars per barrel at the ports of Primorsk and Novorossiysk on 10 November
Former German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel has described Germany’s misunderstanding of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s intentions as one of the greatest failures in the country’s foreign policy
Russia currently has the capacity to carry out a limited strike on NATO territory at any time, although whether it will do so depends largely on the stance of Western allies
NATO has regained the upper hand in ammunition production, surpassing Russia after a period during which Moscow outpaced the alliance
Swiss commodities trader Gunvor has withdrawn its offer to acquire the foreign assets of Russian energy company Lukoil after the U.S. Treasury Department labeled it a “Kremlin puppet” and made clear that Washington opposed the deal
Bulgaria's Strategic Role in the EU's Drone Wall Defense Initiative
When Politics Means Violence