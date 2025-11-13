Bulgaria Experiences Most Powerful Magnetic Storm of the Year

Society » ENVIRONMENT | November 12, 2025, Wednesday // 15:28
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Experiences Most Powerful Magnetic Storm of the Year

The Bulgarian Academy of Sciences (BAS) has reported an extremely strong magnetic storm recorded early this morning over the country. According to Assoc. Prof. Dr. Petya Trifonova, a geophysicist at the National Institute of Geophysics, Geodesy and Geography (NIGGG-BAS), the Geomagnetic Observatory in Panagyurishte detected magnetic disturbances of the highest possible intensity. The phenomenon, she explained, resulted from a series of powerful solar eruptions that took place over the past three days.

Between November 9 and 11, three successive high-class solar flares were emitted from an active region of the Sun that was directly facing Earth. This meant that the released plasma flows were certain to reach the planet, depending on their density and speed. When these charged particles, protons and electrons, collide with Earth’s magnetic shield, they can enter the atmosphere and generate geomagnetic storms. The wave of solar particles reached Bulgaria during the night, causing disturbances classified at the maximum K-index level of 9, which corresponds to an extremely strong magnetic storm.

Assoc. Prof. Trifonova noted that this is the first time this year that such an intensity has been recorded in Bulgaria. The last time the K-index reached 9 was in May of the previous year, when auroras were also visible in some parts of the country. She added that since we are currently in a period of peak solar activity, similar events are likely to occur more frequently in the near future.

The magnetic storm is expected to persist into tonight or tomorrow, depending on further solar activity. Trifonova explained that magnetic storms can affect people who are more sensitive to changes in the geomagnetic field, leading to symptoms such as headaches, irregular heartbeat, anxiety, or insomnia.

Technologically, the impact of such storms can be significant. Satellites are particularly vulnerable, as they may lose communication with ground stations or drop in altitude due to increased atmospheric density. Prolonged disturbances could also disrupt telecommunications, electrical grids, power lines, and transformers.

Monitoring of Bulgaria’s geomagnetic field is conducted at the Panagyurishte Geomagnetic Observatory, one of the oldest facilities of its kind in the Balkans. It operates with modern equipment and transmits real-time data both to global scientific networks and to the BAS’s official website. Observations are continuous, allowing specialists to track and analyze geomagnetic fluctuations around the clock.

The intensity of geomagnetic activity is measured by the K-index, which ranges from 0 to 9. Values between 0 and 3 indicate calm conditions and are marked in green, while level 4 is considered a warning stage and shown in yellow. Readings from 5 upward signal the onset of a geomagnetic storm, represented in red. The current K-index of 9 marks the strongest possible category, confirming the severity of the storm currently affecting Bulgaria.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: magnetic, BAS, Bulgaria, storm

Related Articles:

Average Salary in Bulgaria’s State Administration Rises to 3,088 Leva (€1,580)

At the close of the third quarter of 2025, the average gross salary in Bulgaria’s state administration reached 3,088 leva (approx. €1,580), marking an increase of 417 leva (€213) compared to the same period in 2024, when it was 2,671 leva (€1,365)

Business | November 13, 2025, Thursday // 16:00

Inside Bulgaria’s Economic Hubs: What and Where the Country Produces Most

Bulgaria’s economic landscape is shaped by 16 major centers that concentrate 80% of the country’s economic activity and three-quarters of the population,

Business » Industry | November 13, 2025, Thursday // 11:05

Bulgaria Begins Fining Traders for Unjustified Price Hikes Amid Euro Adoption Efforts

The Bulgarian Council of Ministers announced that authorities have begun imposing fines on traders found to be raising prices without justification

Business | November 13, 2025, Thursday // 10:02

Boyko Borissov: Bulgaria Will Secure U.S. Derogation on Lukoil Sanctions

GERB leader Boyko Borissov said he was certain that Bulgaria would obtain a derogation related to the application of US sanctions against Russian oil companies Lukoil and Rosneft

Politics | November 13, 2025, Thursday // 09:49

Lukoil Confirms All Gas Stations in Bulgaria Fully Operational amid Sanctions Pressure

Lukoil has announced that all of its gas stations across Bulgaria are operating as usual and will continue to do so without interruption

Business » Energy | November 13, 2025, Thursday // 09:19

Expert: Best Option Is for a Strategic Western Investor to Acquire Lukoil in Bulgaria

Martin Vladimirov, director of the Geoeconomics Program at the Center for the Study of Democracy, said in an interview with the Bulgarian National Radio that the most beneficial outcome for Bulgaria would be for a strategic Western investor to acquire Luk

Business » Energy | November 13, 2025, Thursday // 08:17
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Environment

New Low-Emission Zones in Sofia Limit Older Vehicles from December to February

From December 1, 2025, Sofia will implement a low-emission zone, restricting vehicles from the I and II ecological groups within the “Small Ring” area

Society » Environment | November 13, 2025, Thursday // 12:00

Calm and Sunny Thursday in Bulgaria, Fog to Linger in Valleys and Plains

On Thursday, November 13, Bulgaria will see generally sunny weather, although the Danube Plain is expected to remain shrouded in fog for much of the day

Society » Environment | November 12, 2025, Wednesday // 17:00

Weather on November 12: Clear Skies Return Across Bulgaria, Mild Temperatures Expected

On Wednesday, November 12, most of Bulgaria will see predominantly sunny weather, with only thin, high clouds passing across the sky

Society » Environment | November 11, 2025, Tuesday // 17:01

Heavy Rainfall and Strong Winds Hit Central and Northern Bulgaria on November 11

On Tuesday, November 11, Bulgaria will experience widespread rainfall

Society » Environment | November 10, 2025, Monday // 17:01

Recycling Services in Sofia Resume Following Recent Dispute

The crisis surrounding eco-waste containers in Sofia appears to be coming to an end

Society » Environment | November 10, 2025, Monday // 10:00

Rain and Chill Ahead: Bulgaria Braces for a Cloudy, Windy Week

The new week in Bulgaria will begin under cloudy skies and widespread rainfall

Society » Environment | November 9, 2025, Sunday // 16:51
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria