Bulgaria Experiences Most Powerful Magnetic Storm of the Year

The Bulgarian Academy of Sciences (BAS) has reported an extremely strong magnetic storm recorded early this morning over the country. According to Assoc. Prof. Dr. Petya Trifonova, a geophysicist at the National Institute of Geophysics, Geodesy and Geography (NIGGG-BAS), the Geomagnetic Observatory in Panagyurishte detected magnetic disturbances of the highest possible intensity. The phenomenon, she explained, resulted from a series of powerful solar eruptions that took place over the past three days.

Between November 9 and 11, three successive high-class solar flares were emitted from an active region of the Sun that was directly facing Earth. This meant that the released plasma flows were certain to reach the planet, depending on their density and speed. When these charged particles, protons and electrons, collide with Earth’s magnetic shield, they can enter the atmosphere and generate geomagnetic storms. The wave of solar particles reached Bulgaria during the night, causing disturbances classified at the maximum K-index level of 9, which corresponds to an extremely strong magnetic storm.

Assoc. Prof. Trifonova noted that this is the first time this year that such an intensity has been recorded in Bulgaria. The last time the K-index reached 9 was in May of the previous year, when auroras were also visible in some parts of the country. She added that since we are currently in a period of peak solar activity, similar events are likely to occur more frequently in the near future.

The magnetic storm is expected to persist into tonight or tomorrow, depending on further solar activity. Trifonova explained that magnetic storms can affect people who are more sensitive to changes in the geomagnetic field, leading to symptoms such as headaches, irregular heartbeat, anxiety, or insomnia.

Technologically, the impact of such storms can be significant. Satellites are particularly vulnerable, as they may lose communication with ground stations or drop in altitude due to increased atmospheric density. Prolonged disturbances could also disrupt telecommunications, electrical grids, power lines, and transformers.

Monitoring of Bulgaria’s geomagnetic field is conducted at the Panagyurishte Geomagnetic Observatory, one of the oldest facilities of its kind in the Balkans. It operates with modern equipment and transmits real-time data both to global scientific networks and to the BAS’s official website. Observations are continuous, allowing specialists to track and analyze geomagnetic fluctuations around the clock.

The intensity of geomagnetic activity is measured by the K-index, which ranges from 0 to 9. Values between 0 and 3 indicate calm conditions and are marked in green, while level 4 is considered a warning stage and shown in yellow. Readings from 5 upward signal the onset of a geomagnetic storm, represented in red. The current K-index of 9 marks the strongest possible category, confirming the severity of the storm currently affecting Bulgaria.