Blagomir Kotsev Resumes Varna Mayoral Duties Despite Being in Custody

Starting today, Blagomir Kotsev officially resumes his role as mayor of Varna, putting an end to the period of substitution, according to acting mayor Pavel Popov at a press briefing in the municipal administration. Kotsev has been in custody since July 8, and his authorized leave expired yesterday.

Popov described Kotsev’s detention as “inexplicable,” noting that the investigative actions against him have formally concluded and the reasons cited by the prosecutor’s office for his detention are no longer valid. A request for a new preventive measure was submitted on Friday, which by law should be reviewed within three days; however, Popov said the examination has yet to be scheduled.

Given the changed circumstances, Popov argued that continuing Kotsev’s replacement is no longer justified, emphasizing that mayors are legally protected from judicial arbitrariness. He criticized the Varna Municipal Electoral Commission for acting on a report initiated by an individual he described as part of a conspiracy to remove Kotsev. According to Popov, the law allows for the termination of a mayoral mandate only after a sentence has been finalized, which has not occurred in this case.

Popov stressed that Kotsev’s absence was due to detention, not avoidance of duties, and that he has remained engaged with municipal work. Operational decisions are communicated regularly, and legal representatives deliver necessary documentation to the mayor for signatures, ensuring that municipal administration continues without interruption.

The acting mayor concluded that Kotsev has no intention of resigning, asserting that detention now amounts to a senseless punishment. He urged the prosecutor’s office to cease what he described as a judicial farce, highlighting that the municipality is prepared to manage the logistical challenges of Kotsev fulfilling his duties from custody.