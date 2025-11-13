BAT Bulgaria Presents the Global Scientific Platform Omni™

It unites independent research, corporate studies on innovative products, and global examples of tobacco harm reduction

The global scientific platform of BAT – Omni™ – was presented at an official event in Bulgaria. It represents a solid scientific resource covering independent studies, corporate research on innovations, and practical examples from around the world that demonstrate the role of the organization's smoke-free alternative products in reducing the harm from smoking. The presentation was attended by representatives of the media, business, the non-governmental sector, leading experts from various fields, and partners.

As part of the Group's global transformation, BAT Bulgaria Country Manager, Mila Marechkova, pointed out that Omni™ demonstrates BAT's progress in transformation through the company's innovative smoke-free products and their role in reducing the harm from smoking. This is the foundation of BAT's strategy for creating "A Better Tomorrow™" through the vision of achieving "A Smokeless World."

"Just a few years ago, our company in Bulgaria was present in only one product category – that of traditional cigarettes – whereas today, we are proud to be at the forefront of transformation, offering adult consumers in the country a full range of a multi-category portfolio of innovative, reduced-risk, smoke-free products, such as heated products, reusable e-cigarettes, and nicotine pouches. We are proud that Bulgaria is one of the first markets where we are presenting Omni™," commented Mila Marechkova.

The event highlighted the significance of regulating new products in a way that is reasonable and balanced, taking into account the scientifically substantiated facts about the reduced-risk profile of smoke-free products. "Practices in leading countries in the world and the EU show that precisely balanced and reasonable regulations – which allow adult consumers who would otherwise continue to smoke to have access to and choose alternative products – yield results and reduce the percentage of smoking rates in those countries," commented Kiril Georgiev, Head of Regulatory Affairs, BAT Bulgaria. He cited Sweden as a good example and added that Bulgaria is also following effective EU practices in this regard, which contributes to the reduction of smoking rates in the country.

Mark Forster (PhD), Senior Scientific Engagement Manager at BAT Group, presented the Omni™ platform. "Our goal is to offer consumers innovative products with the potential for reduced risk compared to continued cigarette smoking. Scientific research is at the core of this transformation, which is why we are presenting Omni™," Forster stated. He added that the company invests significant resources in this area to provide adult smokers with better, reduced-risk alternatives and to contribute to a future where the harm from smoking is minimized.

"The best choice any adult smoker can make is to completely quit smoking. But for those who, for one reason or another, do not, there is now a choice of smoke-free innovative products which, although not entirely risk-free, are an alternative with potentially reduced harm compared to conventional products," added Mark Forster.