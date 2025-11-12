Inside Bulgaria’s Economic Hubs: What and Where the Country Produces Most

Bulgaria’s economic landscape is shaped by 16 major centers that concentrate 80% of the country’s economic activity and three-quarters of the population, according to analysis by the Institute for Market Economy. Each center typically consists of a core municipality with the strongest economy and a surrounding periphery that supports it, primarily through labor supply.

The capital of Sofia, along with Pernik and Botevgrad, forms the most developed economic region in the country. It accounts for nearly half of Bulgaria’s total production, with trade and information technology dominating in the city, while peripheral areas focus on industry, transport, and logistics. This center also attracts the highest levels of foreign investment, employment, and wages, particularly in the high-tech sector.

Plovdiv-Maritsa-Rakovski ranks as the second largest economy, driven by a robust manufacturing sector. Major employers include St. George’s University Hospital, a refrigerator and freezer factory, and a lead and zinc plant. Veliko Tarnovo is among the fastest-growing regions, with ammunition and confectionery factories playing key roles.

Burgas-Nessebar is a highly diversified economic hub, with processing industry leading the way alongside trade. Key sectors include oil refining, textiles, automotive equipment, and water utilities. Varna-Devnia similarly relies on processing industry and foreign investment, with a fertilizer plant among its top revenue generators.

Other centers show more specialized economic profiles. Zagora region, including Stara Zagora, Kazanlak, Radnevo, and Galabovo, excels in labor productivity, with energy and coal mining making up nearly half of the region’s output. Kozloduy depends almost entirely on electricity production at the Kozloduy NPP. Kardzhali is smaller but attracts significant investment in processing, especially in rubber and gold ore extraction.

Pazardzhik and Pleven focus on manufacturing, trade, and healthcare, with Pleven having the country’s highest share of employment in healthcare. Sevlievo-Gabrovo is export-oriented, producing earthenware, plastics, furniture, and textiles. Sliven-Yambol relies heavily on agriculture, forestry, and fishing, with major employers in oil production and electrical car installations.

Haskovo serves primarily the domestic market, while Shumen targets exports, highlighted by its aluminum production. Blagoevgrad remains a smaller, slower-growing economy, dependent on construction and public enterprises, following the closure of cigarette and textile factories. Overall, Bulgaria’s economic map reveals a mix of high-tech hubs, industrial centers, energy strongholds, and export-focused regions that together shape the country’s production and employment landscape.