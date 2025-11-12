Bulgarian Racer Nikola Tsolov Set for Early Formula 2 Debut in Qatar and Abu Dhabi

Bulgarian racing talent Nikola Tsolov is set to make his Formula 2 debut ahead of schedule this month. Campos Racing confirmed that Tsolov will compete in the final two rounds of the 2025 season, taking place in Qatar and Abu Dhabi at the end of November and early December.

Tsolov will step in for Pepe Marti, who left Campos early to focus on his upcoming Formula E debut, which coincides with the end of the Formula 2 calendar. Marti’s departure opened up a seat in the team, and Campos chose Tsolov to take advantage of the opportunity to gain early experience in Formula 2. This will serve as valuable preparation for his full season with the team next year.

The jump from Formula 3 to Formula 2 comes with new challenges. Tsolov will face mandatory pit stops and manage two types of dry asphalt tires each weekend—elements he has not yet encountered in his racing career. These experiences during the Lusail and Yas Marina events will provide crucial insight into Formula 2 racing. He will share the track with teammate Arvid Lindblad, who is widely expected to make his Formula 1 debut next season with Racing Bulls.

This early introduction to Formula 2 offers Tsolov a significant advantage as he prepares for his first complete season in the championship in 2026.