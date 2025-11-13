Bulgaria’s Fuel Reserves Secure for Months, Energy Minister Assures

Business » ENERGY | November 12, 2025, Wednesday // 15:05
Bulgaria: Bulgaria’s Fuel Reserves Secure for Months, Energy Minister Assures Energy Minister Zhecho Stankov

Energy Minister Zhecho Stankov has reassured Bulgarian citizens that the country’s fuel reserves are sufficient to cover domestic needs for several months. Gasoline stocks are estimated to last at least six months, diesel supplies for nearly four months, and aviation fuel for about two months. Stankov emphasized that, even if fuel deliveries were to stop immediately, the reserves would prevent any shortages or price spikes.

The minister clarified that propane-butane is not a concern, as it continues to be imported without issue by multiple market participants. Stankov explained that the government regularly runs scenarios with experts to ensure fuel supplies remain uninterrupted. Entry points exist for additional imports if necessary, and fuels can be supplemented from state-maintained reserves held by obligated entities.

Stankov also addressed the role of a special manager at Lukoil, a position introduced to secure fuel operations in case of a ban on Russian crude or uncooperative company management. The current manager cannot restrict payments to the parent company or intervene in sanctioned companies’ operations; the new manager will have authority to guarantee continuity of supply. This function is critical during negotiations with U.S. and European authorities, including OFAC, the European Commission, and the White House, to maintain fuel deliveries.

In response to President Rumen Radev’s remarks criticizing delays in appointing the special manager, Stankov stated that any actions should prioritize national energy security and be guided by constitutional and professional considerations. He cautioned against creating unnecessary public alarm, stressing that fuel supplies for Bulgarians remain secure until all agreements are finalized.

Tags: fuel, reservs, Bulgaria, Stankov

