Bulgaria Aims for Third National Recovery Plan Payment by Year-End

Politics | November 12, 2025, Wednesday // 12:00
Bulgaria is set to receive the third disbursement under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan before the end of the year, Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov announced at the opening of Wednesday’s Council of Ministers meeting.

The Prime Minister noted that Bulgaria recently secured the second payment under the Plan, amounting to 440 million euros. He described this as a recognition by the European Commission of the milestones Bulgaria has achieved, marking the first payment in three years. Zhelyazkov emphasized that the receipt of this funding demonstrates that when Bulgaria shows political will, determination, and professional competence, it can gain the confidence of the European Commission. He also highlighted that 58 out of 59 targets have already been accomplished, a progress that both justified the second payment and lays the groundwork for the forthcoming third installment.

Expressing gratitude, Zhelyazkov thanked the European Commission for its trust and acknowledged the work of Ministers Tomislav Donchev, Temenuzhka Petkova, and Georgi Georgiev, along with all members of the Cabinet. He underlined that the government, despite limited public discussion of its work, has proven highly effective in meeting these objectives.

The third payment, expected to total nearly 1.6 billion euros, is anticipated by the end of the year. Zhelyazkov explained that these payments are crucial for maintaining the stability of Bulgaria’s financial system while advancing key reforms. The second and third payments focus on some of the most complex reforms in the Plan, covering sectors such as energy, education, public procurement, anti-money laundering, and the rule of law. He concluded by expressing confidence that the government and the parliamentary majority will successfully navigate these critical reforms, which have been delayed and largely neglected in recent years.

