EU Plans Relocation of Asylum Seekers from Spain, Italy, Greece, and Cyprus

The European Commission has identified Spain, Italy, Greece, and Cyprus as countries “under migratory pressure,” opening the way for the relocation of asylum seekers to other EU member states. This designation, based on the first Annual Asylum and Migration Report, reflects the disproportionate number of migrant arrivals these nations faced last year, including those rescued at sea.

In response, the Commission has proposed that these four countries benefit in 2026 from the solidarity of other EU members, either through the relocation of asylum seekers or via financial contributions. The proposal, known as the Annual Solidarity Pool, will determine both the total number of relocations and the contributions expected from each member state. The details are yet to be made public and will be discussed among the EU 27, with a final decision on the solidarity share expected by the end of the year.

Member states not classified as under migratory pressure are obliged to contribute based on population and GDP. They have three options to meet their obligations: relocate asylum seekers to their territory, pay €20,000 per person not relocated, or provide operational support to countries under pressure. The minimum solidarity pool is legally set at 30,000 relocations and €600 million in financial contributions.

The Commission also highlighted twelve countries “at risk of migratory pressure,” including Belgium, Bulgaria, Germany, France, and Poland, which must contribute but may have reduced obligations depending on their situation. Another group, deemed to be “facing a significant migratory situation” - Bulgaria, Czechia, Estonia, Croatia, Austria, and Poland - can seek exemptions from relocation quotas, subject to Commission approval.

Some EU nations, including Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia, have publicly opposed the system, refusing to accept asylum seekers or make financial contributions. Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated on Twitter that the country will neither host migrants under the Pact nor pay for it. Failing to comply with the solidarity mechanism could lead to infringement procedures once the regulation takes effect in June 2026.

Despite these tensions, the Commission noted that the overall migration situation in the EU has improved, with illegal border crossings dropping by 35% between July 2024 and June 2025. Nevertheless, challenges remain, including irregular arrivals, unauthorized movement within the EU, and the potential weaponization of migration by Russia and Belarus.