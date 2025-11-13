Bulgaria Launches Sea Trials for First Modular Patrol Vessel of the Navy

Politics » DEFENSE | November 12, 2025, Wednesday // 11:06
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Launches Sea Trials for First Modular Patrol Vessel of the Navy @Ministry of Defense

Sea trials have begun for Bulgaria’s first multipurpose modular patrol vessel for the Navy, marking another step in the modernization of the country’s maritime defense capabilities. The tests are being conducted in the Varna Bay area and selected zones of the Black Sea, the Ministry of Defense announced on November 11.

The vessel is the first of two modular patrol ships being built under a contract between Bulgaria’s Ministry of Defense and the German shipbuilding company Naval Vessels Lürssen (NVL). The trials will assess the vessel’s performance and systems before it is officially commissioned into the Bulgarian Navy.

The project began on December 3, 2021, with an official ceremony marking the start of construction and the cutting of the first steel components. The keel of the first ship, named Brave, was laid on June 17, 2022, at the MTG Dolphin shipyard in Varna.

On August 4, 2023, "Hrabri" (Brave) was undocked and launched, moving from construction to fitting-out and testing. Since then, the vessel has undergone successive stages of equipping with modern weapons and navigation systems. The ongoing sea trials will be followed by final evaluations before the ship’s acceptance into active naval service.

