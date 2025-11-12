Bulgaria: Borissov Tells Radev to 'Veto or Approve' as Dispute Over Lukoil Oversight Deepens

President Rumen Radev has once again criticized the government over its actions regarding the Burgas-based refinery “Lukoil Neftochim.” In a statement posted on Facebook, Radev commented on the recent amendments to the Law on the Administrative Regulation of Economic Activities Related to Oil and Petroleum Products and the upcoming appointment of a special commercial manager to oversee the refinery.

According to the president, the government’s claim that it must wait for the new legal changes to be promulgated before appointing a special manager to protect the public interest is “untenable.” Radev argued that if the authorities were genuinely concerned about ensuring the refinery’s continued operation, avoiding a fuel crisis, and preventing a rise in fuel prices, the special manager should have already been appointed. He recalled that the legal mechanism allowing for such an appointment has existed since 2023, when the law establishing the position of a special commercial manager was adopted, including safeguards against potential misuse. Similar measures, he noted, have also been implemented in other European countries under comparable circumstances.

The president further warned that in recent weeks, public fears and a sense of urgency have been deliberately created, allowing legal amendments to pass swiftly and eliminate existing protective mechanisms. He questioned whether this was the true motive behind the rapid legislative changes and who might stand to benefit from them.

In response, GERB leader Boyko Borissov called on Radev to “either veto or approve” the law instead of offering public advice. Speaking to reporters in parliament, Borissov said the government already has a candidate for the position of special commercial manager, coordinated with Bulgaria’s international partners. “His only role is to veto or allow it to proceed. I know why he reacted that way - he was irritated by a confidential letter I sent him,” Borissov said, without providing details.

Borissov assured that all government actions are being carried out in coordination with the European Commission, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), and the U.S. Department of Energy. He emphasized that once the president makes his decision, a special manager will be appointed immediately. According to Borissov, Bulgaria’s fuel supply remains secure, with sufficient stocks of gasoline for six months, diesel for four months, and kerosene for two.

He also dismissed speculation that political figures such as Delyan Peevski, Kiril Petkov, or Asen Vasilev might attempt to take control of the refinery, stressing that all decisions and actions concerning “Lukoil” will be made transparently and in coordination with Bulgaria’s partners in Europe and the United States.