Bulgaria: Borissov Tells Radev to 'Veto or Approve' as Dispute Over Lukoil Oversight Deepens

Politics | November 12, 2025, Wednesday // 10:01
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: Borissov Tells Radev to 'Veto or Approve' as Dispute Over Lukoil Oversight Deepens Borissov (left), Radev (right)

President Rumen Radev has once again criticized the government over its actions regarding the Burgas-based refinery “Lukoil Neftochim.” In a statement posted on Facebook, Radev commented on the recent amendments to the Law on the Administrative Regulation of Economic Activities Related to Oil and Petroleum Products and the upcoming appointment of a special commercial manager to oversee the refinery.

According to the president, the government’s claim that it must wait for the new legal changes to be promulgated before appointing a special manager to protect the public interest is “untenable.” Radev argued that if the authorities were genuinely concerned about ensuring the refinery’s continued operation, avoiding a fuel crisis, and preventing a rise in fuel prices, the special manager should have already been appointed. He recalled that the legal mechanism allowing for such an appointment has existed since 2023, when the law establishing the position of a special commercial manager was adopted, including safeguards against potential misuse. Similar measures, he noted, have also been implemented in other European countries under comparable circumstances.

The president further warned that in recent weeks, public fears and a sense of urgency have been deliberately created, allowing legal amendments to pass swiftly and eliminate existing protective mechanisms. He questioned whether this was the true motive behind the rapid legislative changes and who might stand to benefit from them.

In response, GERB leader Boyko Borissov called on Radev to “either veto or approve” the law instead of offering public advice. Speaking to reporters in parliament, Borissov said the government already has a candidate for the position of special commercial manager, coordinated with Bulgaria’s international partners. “His only role is to veto or allow it to proceed. I know why he reacted that way - he was irritated by a confidential letter I sent him,Borissov said, without providing details.

Borissov assured that all government actions are being carried out in coordination with the European Commission, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), and the U.S. Department of Energy. He emphasized that once the president makes his decision, a special manager will be appointed immediately. According to Borissov, Bulgaria’s fuel supply remains secure, with sufficient stocks of gasoline for six months, diesel for four months, and kerosene for two.

He also dismissed speculation that political figures such as Delyan Peevski, Kiril Petkov, or Asen Vasilev might attempt to take control of the refinery, stressing that all decisions and actions concerning “Lukoil” will be made transparently and in coordination with Bulgaria’s partners in Europe and the United States.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Radev, Borissov, Lukoil, Bulgaria

Related Articles:

Average Salary in Bulgaria’s State Administration Rises to 3,088 Leva (€1,580)

At the close of the third quarter of 2025, the average gross salary in Bulgaria’s state administration reached 3,088 leva (approx. €1,580), marking an increase of 417 leva (€213) compared to the same period in 2024, when it was 2,671 leva (€1,365)

Business | November 13, 2025, Thursday // 16:00

Inside Bulgaria’s Economic Hubs: What and Where the Country Produces Most

Bulgaria’s economic landscape is shaped by 16 major centers that concentrate 80% of the country’s economic activity and three-quarters of the population,

Business » Industry | November 13, 2025, Thursday // 11:05

Bulgaria Begins Fining Traders for Unjustified Price Hikes Amid Euro Adoption Efforts

The Bulgarian Council of Ministers announced that authorities have begun imposing fines on traders found to be raising prices without justification

Business | November 13, 2025, Thursday // 10:02

Boyko Borissov: Bulgaria Will Secure U.S. Derogation on Lukoil Sanctions

GERB leader Boyko Borissov said he was certain that Bulgaria would obtain a derogation related to the application of US sanctions against Russian oil companies Lukoil and Rosneft

Politics | November 13, 2025, Thursday // 09:49

Lukoil Confirms All Gas Stations in Bulgaria Fully Operational amid Sanctions Pressure

Lukoil has announced that all of its gas stations across Bulgaria are operating as usual and will continue to do so without interruption

Business » Energy | November 13, 2025, Thursday // 09:19

Expert: Best Option Is for a Strategic Western Investor to Acquire Lukoil in Bulgaria

Martin Vladimirov, director of the Geoeconomics Program at the Center for the Study of Democracy, said in an interview with the Bulgarian National Radio that the most beneficial outcome for Bulgaria would be for a strategic Western investor to acquire Luk

Business » Energy | November 13, 2025, Thursday // 08:17
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Boyko Borissov: Bulgaria Will Secure U.S. Derogation on Lukoil Sanctions

GERB leader Boyko Borissov said he was certain that Bulgaria would obtain a derogation related to the application of US sanctions against Russian oil companies Lukoil and Rosneft

Politics | November 13, 2025, Thursday // 09:49

Blagomir Kotsev Resumes Varna Mayoral Duties Despite Being in Custody

Starting today, Blagomir Kotsev officially resumes his role as mayor of Varna, putting an end to the period of substitution

Politics | November 12, 2025, Wednesday // 13:01

Bulgaria Aims for Third National Recovery Plan Payment by Year-End

Bulgaria is set to receive the third disbursement under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan before the end of the year

Politics | November 12, 2025, Wednesday // 12:00

Bulgaria Launches Sea Trials for First Modular Patrol Vessel of the Navy

Sea trials have begun for Bulgaria’s first multipurpose modular patrol vessel for the Navy, marking another step in the modernization of the country’s maritime defense capabilities

Politics » Defense | November 12, 2025, Wednesday // 11:06

At Sofia Forum, Experts and NATO Agree: Europe’s Peace Depends on Aid to Ukraine amid Persistent Russian Danger

Support for Ukraine must remain unwavering, participants in the “Defence and Democracy Dialogue: Fortifying Freedom” conference in Sofia emphasized

Politics » Defense | November 11, 2025, Tuesday // 18:00

Bulgarian PM: Safeguarding Democracy Is Europe’s New Security Frontier

Europe must begin treating the protection of democracy as an integral part of its defense policy, not merely as an ideological concept, Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov said

Politics | November 11, 2025, Tuesday // 17:55
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria