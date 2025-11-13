Economist Warns: Bulgaria’s Next Budget Risks Leaving the Country Poorer Than Necessary

Economist Georgi Ganev has warned that Bulgaria’s forthcoming budget is likely to leave the country poorer than it could be, emphasizing that the process lacks genuine dialogue. Speaking to Bulgarian National Radio, Ganev stressed that the adoption of the budget is solely the responsibility of the National Assembly, with no legal requirement for approval by employers or unions. He noted that the Tripartite Council serves only an advisory role, and while the government must seek input from unions and employers, it is not bound by their opinions.

Ganev criticized the budget as unbalanced, highlighting concerns over the management of capital programs. He suggested that past patterns of funds disappearing could repeat, with limited tangible benefits for citizens. The economist warned that such practices would undermine potential gains, leaving Bulgaria poorer than it otherwise might have been.

Despite these concerns, Ganev noted that the budget is unlikely to trigger a full-scale financial crisis. However, he insisted that its shortcomings and lack of accountability could prevent the country from achieving optimal economic outcomes, pointing to a need for more transparent and effective fiscal planning.

Source: BNR interview