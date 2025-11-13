From Piggy Banks to Payments: Tips for Using or Exchanging Your Coins in Bulgaria

November 12, 2025, Wednesday
Bulgaria: From Piggy Banks to Payments: Tips for Using or Exchanging Your Coins in Bulgaria @Pixabay

As Bulgaria prepares to join the eurozone, many people who have been collecting coins from daily change may be wondering what to do with their small change. After January 1st, payments in levs will still be accepted for an additional month, but merchants are legally allowed to refuse transactions that include more than 50 coins at a time.

One practical approach is to ask local stores or pharmacies if they can consolidate some of your coins, as they often need smaller denominations for making change. Some shops still have coin-to-voucher machines that convert loose coins into shopping credits. Before using these machines, it is important to check the terms - vouchers are usually valid only in the issuing store and for a limited period.

The Bulgarian National Bank also allows coin exchange for banknotes. Coins of 1, 2, 5, 10, 20, 50 stotinki, and 1 or 2 leva can be exchanged free of charge up to a total of 200 leva if sorted by denomination. Amounts exceeding 200 leva incur a 1.3% fee on the excess, but not less than 1 leva. If coins are unsorted, a 1.4% fee applies on the total amount, with a minimum of 2 leva.

Experts recommend starting to use or exchange coins now rather than waiting until the last minute. Small steps now - whether through shopping, vouchers, or bank exchange - can prevent inconvenience and ensure that every coin retains its value during the transition to the euro.

