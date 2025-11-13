Experts See Bulgaria Becoming a Regional Energy Hub with Smart Geopolitics

Business » ENERGY | November 12, 2025, Wednesday // 09:23
Bulgaria: Experts See Bulgaria Becoming a Regional Energy Hub with Smart Geopolitics

Bulgaria stands at a pivotal moment in its energy strategy, with the potential to become a major energy exporter if it navigates its geopolitical and domestic energy policies effectively. The country’s energy future hinges on natural gas, which can act as a bridge between coal, nuclear, and renewable sources, ensuring both baseload electricity and energy independence.

Russia’s war in Ukraine has prompted Bulgaria, along with other European nations, to rethink energy security alongside the EU’s Green Deal targets. The Balkans are a critical junction for gas distribution, oil refining, and international sanctions, with political and economic alignments in the region set to define energy sovereignty. Analysts Rashmi Singh and Philip H. Bay emphasize that the era of Russia’s dominance over European energy is ending, creating an opening for Bulgaria to assert itself as a strategic hub.

Bulgaria’s energy sector remains heavily coal-dependent, with lignite-fired power plants supplying up to 35% of electricity. The shutdown of four Soviet-era reactors at Kozloduy has further increased reliance on coal, while baseload electricity from coal remains essential. Transitioning to renewables will require substantial investment in infrastructure, storage, and regulatory reform, as intermittent power sources alone cannot replace coal reliably. Small modular reactors and advanced geothermal technologies are promising but not yet commercially viable.

Natural gas is increasingly important, with pipelines crossing Bulgaria linking the country to Central Europe. Although domestic shale gas exploration was halted in 2012 amid protests and geopolitical pressures, the potential reserves in Novi Pazar and offshore Black Sea blocks could secure energy independence and provide export opportunities. Modern fracking technologies, carbon capture, and AI monitoring make large-scale extraction safer and more efficient.

Bulgaria’s position as a transit country, combined with strategic development of domestic resources, could allow it to gradually phase out coal while maintaining reliable baseload power through gas and nuclear energy. Renewable energy integration, alongside investment in storage and technological innovation, would strengthen the country’s energy sovereignty, positioning it as a significant player in the regional energy market.

Analysts stress that Bulgaria’s success will depend on balancing energy security, EU climate commitments, and geopolitical maneuvering to establish a stable and independent energy future.

Source: The National Interest

Energy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: energy, Bulgaria, strategy, geopolitics

Related Articles:

Average Salary in Bulgaria’s State Administration Rises to 3,088 Leva (€1,580)

At the close of the third quarter of 2025, the average gross salary in Bulgaria’s state administration reached 3,088 leva (approx. €1,580), marking an increase of 417 leva (€213) compared to the same period in 2024, when it was 2,671 leva (€1,365)

Business | November 13, 2025, Thursday // 16:00

Inside Bulgaria’s Economic Hubs: What and Where the Country Produces Most

Bulgaria’s economic landscape is shaped by 16 major centers that concentrate 80% of the country’s economic activity and three-quarters of the population,

Business » Industry | November 13, 2025, Thursday // 11:05

Bulgaria Begins Fining Traders for Unjustified Price Hikes Amid Euro Adoption Efforts

The Bulgarian Council of Ministers announced that authorities have begun imposing fines on traders found to be raising prices without justification

Business | November 13, 2025, Thursday // 10:02

Boyko Borissov: Bulgaria Will Secure U.S. Derogation on Lukoil Sanctions

GERB leader Boyko Borissov said he was certain that Bulgaria would obtain a derogation related to the application of US sanctions against Russian oil companies Lukoil and Rosneft

Politics | November 13, 2025, Thursday // 09:49

Lukoil Confirms All Gas Stations in Bulgaria Fully Operational amid Sanctions Pressure

Lukoil has announced that all of its gas stations across Bulgaria are operating as usual and will continue to do so without interruption

Business » Energy | November 13, 2025, Thursday // 09:19

Expert: Best Option Is for a Strategic Western Investor to Acquire Lukoil in Bulgaria

Martin Vladimirov, director of the Geoeconomics Program at the Center for the Study of Democracy, said in an interview with the Bulgarian National Radio that the most beneficial outcome for Bulgaria would be for a strategic Western investor to acquire Luk

Business » Energy | November 13, 2025, Thursday // 08:17
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Energy

Lukoil Confirms All Gas Stations in Bulgaria Fully Operational amid Sanctions Pressure

Lukoil has announced that all of its gas stations across Bulgaria are operating as usual and will continue to do so without interruption

Business » Energy | November 13, 2025, Thursday // 09:19

Expert: Best Option Is for a Strategic Western Investor to Acquire Lukoil in Bulgaria

Martin Vladimirov, director of the Geoeconomics Program at the Center for the Study of Democracy, said in an interview with the Bulgarian National Radio that the most beneficial outcome for Bulgaria would be for a strategic Western investor to acquire Luk

Business » Energy | November 13, 2025, Thursday // 08:17

Bulgaria’s Fuel Reserves Secure for Months, Energy Minister Assures

Energy Minister Zhecho Stankov has reassured Bulgarian citizens that the country’s fuel reserves are sufficient to cover domestic needs for several months

Business » Energy | November 12, 2025, Wednesday // 15:05

Bulgaria's Fuel Crisis: State Assures There Is Gasoline for 35 Days, Diesel for 50+, Contingency Plans in Place

Bulgaria currently has gasoline reserves sufficient for around 35 days and diesel for over 50 days, according to Assen Assenov, chairman of the State Agency “State Reserve and Wartime Stocks”

Business » Energy | November 11, 2025, Tuesday // 12:23

Fuel Prices Continue to Rise in Bulgaria, Diesel Leads the Increase

Fuel prices in Bulgaria have been gradually rising over the past three weeks

Business » Energy | November 10, 2025, Monday // 18:08

Expert: Bulgaria Cannot Legally Ban Fuel Exports!

Bulgaria cannot legally impose a ban on fuel exports, according to Nikola Yankov, former Deputy Minister of Economy and former Bulgarian representative for Lukoil

Business » Energy | November 10, 2025, Monday // 13:44
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria