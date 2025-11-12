Ibestad - A Hidden Treasure in Northern Norway

Have you ever heard of Ibestad? It’s a small place in Northern Norway, in Troms County, and it’s actually really beautiful! Ibestad is mostly made up of two islands called Andørja and Rolla. They’re connected by an underwater tunnel called the Ibestad Tunnel. Pretty cool, right?

When you go there, it feels like nature is giving you a big hug. The mountains are huge and rise straight up from the sea, and sometimes they even have snow on top, even when it’s not winter. The ocean and fjords are so shiny they look like mirrors, and the air feels super fresh - way better than in the city!

The people who live in Ibestad are really friendly and like talking to visitors. Many of them work with fishing and farming, just like their families have done for generations. Life moves a bit slower there, which is nice because it gives you time to enjoy everything around you.

In winter, you can see the northern lights dancing in the sky - they look like colorful waves moving above your head. And in summer, the sun doesn’t go down! It’s called the midnight sun, and you can stay outside all night without it getting dark.

Every season has its own kind of magic in Ibestad. In winter, it’s quiet and peaceful, but in summer, you can hear people laughing and having fun at festivals and by the harbor. It’s a place that makes you feel happy and calm at the same time.

***

This article was written by students from Ibestad School in Ibestad, a small island municipality in Northern Norway. The piece is part of a school project aimed at presenting their local community to an international audience.

Through their work, the students wanted to highlight the unique nature, culture, and people of Ibestad, and to share what makes their home special. They believe that even small places have big stories to tell and hope their article reflects that.