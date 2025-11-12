Ukraine Withdraws from Five Settlements in Zaporizhzhia Amid Intensified Russian Assaults

World » UKRAINE | November 11, 2025, Tuesday // 17:32
Bulgaria: Ukraine Withdraws from Five Settlements in Zaporizhzhia Amid Intensified Russian Assaults

Ukrainian forces have withdrawn from positions near five settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, according to Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesperson for Ukraine's Southern Defense Forces. He told Suspilne on November 11 that Ukrainian troops had fully pulled back from Uspenivka and Novomykolaivka, while intense combat continues near Yablukove and several other locations. Voloshyn described the defensive situation as dynamic, emphasizing that the contact line is shifting under heavy Russian pressure.

This update follows statements on November 9 by Valentyn Manko, commander of Ukraine's Assault Forces, who reported halting a Russian advance in eastern Zaporizhzhia Oblast and securing the villages of Solodke and Rivnopillia. Manko noted ongoing clashes near Poltavka and Uspenivka, where Russian units are pressing toward Huliaipole, a key regional city. Voloshyn confirmed these movements, adding that Russian forces are attempting to advance northeast of Huliaipole to cut supply lines from Pokrovske in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Recent days have seen an escalation of Russian operations in the Orikhiv and Huliaipole sectors, with up to 50 daily skirmishes and repeated assaults and infiltration attempts. Voloshyn said enemy artillery and munitions have destroyed nearly all Ukrainian fortifications and shelters, forcing withdrawals to flanks or deeper defensive lines in Novouspenivske, Nove, Okhotnyche, Uspenivka, and Novomykolaivka. Despite these setbacks, Ukrainian forces continue to resist Russian consolidation attempts in these areas.

Weather conditions have complicated the defense, allowing Russian units to move in small groups on foot or motorcycles, while limiting Ukrainian drone operations. Moscow currently controls roughly 70% of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, although the regional capital remains under Ukrainian administration. Fighting continues not only in Zaporizhzhia but also in neighboring Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk oblasts, where Russian forces have concentrated near Pokrovsk. Ukrainian units stress that all efforts are focused on slowing Russian advances and preserving personnel, with fierce battles ongoing for key villages across both oblasts.

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Russian

Related Articles:

Kremlin Claims Willingness for Peace Talks While Expanding Offensive in Donetsk Region

Russia has declared its readiness to resume peace negotiations with Ukraine, even as its forces continue to advance around the frontline city of Pokrovsk

World » Russia | November 12, 2025, Wednesday // 15:33

Ukraine Suspends Justice Minister as Massive Energoatom Corruption Probe Unfolds

Ukraine’s Justice Minister Herman Halushchenko has been suspended following a sweeping investigation by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) into large-scale corruption at the state nuclear energy company Energoatom

World » Ukraine | November 12, 2025, Wednesday // 10:22

At Sofia Forum, Experts and NATO Agree: Europe’s Peace Depends on Aid to Ukraine amid Persistent Russian Danger

Support for Ukraine must remain unwavering, participants in the “Defence and Democracy Dialogue: Fortifying Freedom” conference in Sofia emphasized

Politics » Defense | November 11, 2025, Tuesday // 18:00

Russian Ambassador Warns of Economic and Political Risks in Bulgaria Over Lukoil and Euro Transition

Moscow’s ambassador to Bulgaria, Eleonora Mitrofanova, described the Bulgarian authorities’ recent actions regarding Lukoil’s assets in the country as hasty and legally questionable

Politics | November 11, 2025, Tuesday // 13:41

Massive Corruption Raid in Ukraine’s Energy Sector - Zelensky’s Ex-Business Partner Implicated

President Volodymyr Zelensky has voiced strong support for the large-scale anti-corruption operation currently being carried out by Ukraine’s National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU)

World » Ukraine | November 11, 2025, Tuesday // 10:30

Zelensky Warns Russia Could Strike EU Country Amid Stalemate in Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that Russian President Vladimir Putin could target an EU country even before the conflict in Ukraine concludes

World » Ukraine | November 10, 2025, Monday // 11:02
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Ukraine

Ukraine Suspends Justice Minister as Massive Energoatom Corruption Probe Unfolds

Ukraine’s Justice Minister Herman Halushchenko has been suspended following a sweeping investigation by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) into large-scale corruption at the state nuclear energy company Energoatom

World » Ukraine | November 12, 2025, Wednesday // 10:22

Massive Corruption Raid in Ukraine’s Energy Sector - Zelensky’s Ex-Business Partner Implicated

President Volodymyr Zelensky has voiced strong support for the large-scale anti-corruption operation currently being carried out by Ukraine’s National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU)

World » Ukraine | November 11, 2025, Tuesday // 10:30

Zelensky Warns Russia Could Strike EU Country Amid Stalemate in Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that Russian President Vladimir Putin could target an EU country even before the conflict in Ukraine concludes

World » Ukraine | November 10, 2025, Monday // 11:02

Ukraine’s Last Stand in Pokrovsk: Defenders Fight on as Encirclement Looms

Ukrainian forces continue to cling to their positions in and around Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, as Russian troops push deeper into the two cities, tightening the noose and threatening to cut off the defenders entirely

World » Ukraine | November 6, 2025, Thursday // 16:00

Fall of Pokrovsk Imminent? Russian Forces Tighten Their Grip on the Ukrainian Stronghold

Russian forces have made new advances both in Kharkiv and Donetsk oblasts, including inside the embattled city of Pokrovsk

World » Ukraine | November 4, 2025, Tuesday // 13:41

Belgium Blocks EU Loan, Jeopardizing Ukraine’s IMF Funding

Belgium’s refusal to back the European Union’s proposed multibillion-euro loan to Ukraine may risk the continuation of International Monetary Fund (IMF) assistance

World » Ukraine | November 3, 2025, Monday // 13:31
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria