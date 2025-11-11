20 Killed as Turkish C-130 Military Plane Crashes in Georgia

World | November 11, 2025, Tuesday // 17:05
Bulgaria: 20 Killed as Turkish C-130 Military Plane Crashes in Georgia

A Turkish military cargo plane crashed in Georgia on Tuesday, killing all 20 service members on board, the Turkish Defense Ministry confirmed. The C-130 aircraft, which had departed from Azerbaijan and was returning to Turkey, went down in Georgia’s Sighnaghi municipality, near the border with Azerbaijan. Georgian authorities said an investigation has been launched and rescue operations were immediately coordinated with Azerbaijani and Turkish teams.

Video footage aired by local outlets showed the C-130 spiraling toward the ground, trailing white smoke before impact. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who was informed of the crash during a speech in Ankara, paused to express his condolences, referring to the victims as “our martyrs” and offering prayers for the deceased. “May God rest their souls. We will overcome this tragedy together,” Erdogan said.

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev extended his condolences to Erdogan, describing the event as a tragic loss for the Turkish Armed Forces. “We were deeply saddened by the news of the loss of servicemen in the crash of a Turkish Air Force cargo plane that took off from Ganja and crashed in Georgian territory,” Aliyev said. “On behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, I express heartfelt condolences to you, to the families and loved ones of the deceased, and to the brotherly people of Türkiye.”

The Turkish Defense Ministry confirmed that all those on board were Turkish military personnel, including the flight crew, and said that coordination with Georgian authorities was ongoing. Local media initially reported that Azeri personnel might also have been among the passengers, but this was not confirmed.

The C-130E Hercules, produced by the U.S. company Lockheed Martin, is one of the most widely used tactical airlifters in the world. The four-engine turboprop aircraft is capable of transporting troops, equipment, and supplies and can operate on unprepared runways. It has also been adapted for missions such as reconnaissance, airborne assault, and even as a gunship.

Turkey’s armed forces have long relied on the C-130 fleet for logistics and personnel transport. The cause of the crash remains unknown, with both Turkish and Georgian investigators examining the site for evidence.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Turkish, Georgia, plane

Related Articles:

Montenegro Erupts After Stabbing: Dozens of Turks and Azeris Detained, Visa-Free Travel Suspended

Authorities in Montenegro have detained dozens of Turkish and Azeri nationals following a violent weekend in the capital

World » Southeast Europe | October 27, 2025, Monday // 14:23

Cargo Plane Veers Off Hong Kong Airport Runway, At Least 2 Dead

Two people have died after a cargo plane veered off the runway at Hong Kong International Airport early on Monday morning

World | October 20, 2025, Monday // 11:10

Bulgaria Attracts Growing Number of Turkish Retirees

Bulgaria is increasingly emerging as a preferred destination for Turkish pensioners

Business » Tourism | October 5, 2025, Sunday // 10:02

Ankara Erupts in Demonstrations Over Legal Case Targeting Opposition Leader

Tens of thousands of demonstrators took to the streets of Ankara on Sunday to protest a court case that could remove the leader of Turkey’s main opposition party, the Republican People's Party (CHP)

World | September 15, 2025, Monday // 11:49

Bulgaria Crushed 3:0 in Georgia, World Cup Hopes in Ruins

Bulgaria suffered a second consecutive defeat in the World Cup qualifiers, once again losing 0:3

Sports | September 7, 2025, Sunday // 19:00

Bulgaria Unveils High-Tech Sensor Line, Pledges Model Border with Turkey

A new sensor line has been inaugurated along the Bulgarian-Turkish border near the village of Krainovo

Politics | September 5, 2025, Friday // 13:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

Kremlin Claims Willingness for Peace Talks While Expanding Offensive in Donetsk Region

Russia has declared its readiness to resume peace negotiations with Ukraine, even as its forces continue to advance around the frontline city of Pokrovsk

World » Russia | November 12, 2025, Wednesday // 15:33

U.S. Sanctions Push Russia’s Oil Discounts to Highest Level Since Last Year

The discount on Russian Urals crude compared to Brent reached a one-year high of 19.40 dollars per barrel at the ports of Primorsk and Novorossiysk on 10 November

World » Russia | November 12, 2025, Wednesday // 14:57

Romania Prepares to Take Over Lukoil Assets Ahead of U.S. Sanctions

Romania is moving to assume control of Lukoil’s local operations to safeguard its national energy system and comply with upcoming U.S. sanctions

World » Southeast Europe | November 12, 2025, Wednesday // 14:23

EU Plans Relocation of Asylum Seekers from Spain, Italy, Greece, and Cyprus

The European Commission has identified Spain, Italy, Greece, and Cyprus as countries “under migratory pressure,” opening the way for the relocation of asylum seekers to other EU member states

World » EU | November 12, 2025, Wednesday // 11:36

Ukraine Suspends Justice Minister as Massive Energoatom Corruption Probe Unfolds

Ukraine’s Justice Minister Herman Halushchenko has been suspended following a sweeping investigation by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) into large-scale corruption at the state nuclear energy company Energoatom

World » Ukraine | November 12, 2025, Wednesday // 10:22

Ibestad - A Hidden Treasure in Northern Norway

Have you ever heard of Ibestad? It’s a small place in Northern Norway, in Troms County, and it’s actually really beautiful! Ibestad is mostly made up of two islands called Andørja and Rolla

World | November 12, 2025, Wednesday // 09:29
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria