Weather on November 12: Clear Skies Return Across Bulgaria, Mild Temperatures Expected

On Wednesday, November 12, most of Bulgaria will see predominantly sunny weather, with only thin, high clouds passing across the sky. Morning temperatures will range from 4°C to 9°C, dropping lower in the valleys, while in Sofia they will be around 2°C.

During the first half of the day, eastern parts of the country will remain under thicker cloud cover, but it will gradually break and clear by noon. Winds will be light, coming from the west-northwest, and moderate across the Danube Plain. Daytime highs will reach between 12°C and 17°C, with the capital expected to see around 12°C.

In the mountain regions, the weather will stay mostly sunny, with occasional high clouds. A moderate west-northwesterly wind will blow, keeping temperatures at about 10°C around 1,200 meters and near 3°C at 2,000 meters above sea level.

Along the Black Sea coast, skies will be mostly cloudy, though conditions will improve later in the day as the moderate north-northwesterly wind weakens after noon. Maximum coastal temperatures will reach 14–15°C. The sea water will remain relatively mild, at 16–17°C, with wave heights around 2–3 on the Beaufort scale.

Across the Western Balkans, sunny weather will prevail, with some morning fog in the valleys. In the eastern parts of the region, cloudiness will gradually diminish, clearing last over northeastern Romania, where light rain may continue before stopping completely.