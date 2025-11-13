Bulgaria Allocates Over 58 Million Euros to Keep MiG-29 and Su-25 Jets Operational in 2026

Bulgaria has allocated over 114 million leva (58 million euros) for the continued operation of its MiG-29 and Su-25 fighter aircraft in 2026, marking an increase of about 10 million leva (5 million euros) compared to the funding provided for 2024 and 2025, according to a report by BGNES.

The Defense Ministry’s estimate outlines that maintaining the MiG-29 fleet next year will cost 86.4 million leva, while 27.6 million leva are planned for the Su-25 aircraft. These figures are based on projected expenses for services, supplies, and spare parts determined through annual planning and operational data for both models.

For comparison, the combined costs for the two Soviet-designed aircraft in 2024 and 2025 amounted to roughly 104 million leva. Those amounts included spending on personnel, infrastructure, and aviation materials such as parts and fuel. Training expenses were excluded since no pilot training on the MiG-29 and Su-25 has taken place over the past five years.

The Ministry of Defense has confirmed that both aircraft types will remain in service until Bulgaria achieves the initial operational readiness of the new F-16 fighters. “Prematurely withdrawing the MiG-29 and Su-25 would deprive the Bulgarian Air Force of essential operational capabilities and prevent the fulfillment of constitutional and alliance obligations for an extended period,” Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov stated during a parliamentary session. He emphasized that the phase-out of the Soviet planes will be synchronized with the full introduction of equivalent F-16 capabilities.

Zapryanov also clarified that, given the current uncertainty, Bulgaria has not held consultations with Ukraine regarding the potential future use or support of the MiG-29 and Su-25 aircraft.