Politics » DEFENSE | November 11, 2025, Tuesday // 18:00
Bulgaria: At Sofia Forum, Experts and NATO Agree: Europe’s Peace Depends on Aid to Ukraine amid Persistent Russian Danger

Support for Ukraine must remain unwavering, participants in the “Defence and Democracy Dialogue: Fortifying Freedom” conference in Sofia emphasized. The event, organized by the Center for the Study of Democracy, brought together international and Bulgarian representatives to discuss European security and the war in Ukraine. Among the speakers were Juris Poikans, Latvia’s Special Envoy for Ukraine Reconstruction and the Baltic Sea Region, and Zlatin Krastev, Bulgaria’s Cyber Ambassador at the Foreign Ministry.

Krastev said that every day in Ukraine represents “a struggle and a battle,” stressing that reducing support for Kyiv is not an option. “We cannot stop or slow down our assistance. On the contrary, we must strengthen it so Ukraine can survive, win, and bring peace and prosperity to the region,” he stated.

Poikans outlined two main priorities: continuing military assistance and ensuring steady financial backing. “It is critically important to provide Ukraine with military support, both through bilateral efforts and joint initiatives, because the fighting remains intense and the situation on the battlefield is extremely difficult,” he explained. “Equally vital is financial aid, as Ukraine depends heavily on the EU and international donors to sustain its functioning,” Poikans added.

NATO Deputy Spokesperson Claire Craanen also addressed the conference, identifying Russia as “the most direct threat” to Euro-Atlantic security. She warned that this danger will persist even after the war, as President Vladimir Putin continues to allocate nearly 40 percent of Russia’s budget to military spending.

Craanen noted that the growing number of drone incursions into European airspace poses a direct security challenge. “We should not be naive,” she said, recalling NATO’s transformation since the 2014 annexation of Crimea. “Defense investments and military planning have increased, but we must do more for the future. Supporting Ukraine is a fundamental part of Europe’s stability,” she emphasized.

Former Bulgarian Defense Minister Todor Tagarev also spoke at the event, calling for stronger air and missile defense systems, enhanced security in the Black Sea region, and improved military infrastructure and mobility.

